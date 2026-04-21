TRAFFIC Co-Founder DAVE MASON Dead At 79

TRAFFIC co-founder Dave Mason has died at the age of 79.

The legendary musician's passing was confirmed in an official statement posted on his social media. The statement reads: "It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason.

"On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with his beloved Star (the maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end.

"He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever."

Last September, Mason officially announced his retirement from touring, closing the curtain on 60 remarkable years of rock and roll and marking the end of a significant era in music history. He cited health challenges as the reason behind this difficult decision.

Mason canceled all of his tour dates in June 2025 because of health issues. Prior to that, he was forced to postpone dates in September 2024 when doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that required immediate medical attention. He had planned to make up the dates earlier this year before eventually scrapping them.

At the time of the tour cancellation in June 2025, Mason was recovering from a "severe infection" that he had contracted three months earlier.

"With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March," he wrote in a statement 10 months ago.

"I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors — this has been challenging territory, to say the least. A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey.

"Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express," he concluded. "Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep."

This past March, Mason released his first children's book, "Hole In My Shoe", a reimagining of his 1967 song, which he wrote when he was just 19 years old.

"'Hole In My Shoe' was the first song I ever wrote," Mason said in a statement at the time. "Released by TRAFFIC in 1967, it spent 14 weeks on the U.K. charts, climbed to No. 2, and has carried its charm ever since. Now, it's been reimagined as a children's book for all ages."

He added: "I've had the lyrics beautifully illustrated and re-recorded the song, which is included as a download inside the book — and it's the only way you can hear it."

For those who have attended a Dave Mason concert, you know the standard of excellence he demanded of himself and his band. One of Mason's proudest achievements was keeping his performances entirely live and authentic — no backing loops, no overdubbed vocals, none of the "smoke and mirrors" often used to dilute the truth of a performance. Onstage, he was the real deal. Offstage, he embodied the consummate road dog, fully devoted to the work and the life he loved.

Mason's career spans an incredible six decades, first rising to fame as the co-founder of the groundbreaking band TRAFFIC. His successful solo career followed, producing classics like "Feelin' Alright", "Only You Know and I Know", "Shouldn't Have Took More Than You Gave", "We Just Disagree", "Let It Flow" and "Every Woman".

Often described as an "everywhere man", Mason lent his talent to some of the most iconic songs of our time, collaborating with Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, THE ROLLING STONES, Graham Nash, Cass Elliot, Michael Jackson, FLEETWOOD MAC, DELANEY & BONNIE, SPENCER DAVIS GROUP and Eric Clapton, among others. His imprint on rock music is undeniable and monumental.

Mason's legacy is a testament to the enduring power of rock and roll and to a man who has followed his passion with authenticity and joy for more than six decades. His music will continue to inspire and resonate for generations to come.

Photo courtesy of Peter Noble at Noble PR