SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN: 'We've Always Been On Top Of Things Business-Wise'

April 10, 2023

In a new interview with the "Tom & Dan" show, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was asked if he thinks musicians have become more professional in the past couple of decades as a result of streaming music services changing, reinventing and reshaping music and the music business. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I can't speak for anyone but us, really. We've always been on top of things business-wise. Even back in the day, we would always ask a lot of questions.

"I always tell up-and-coming bands when they ask me, 'What do I need to know?' And I always say, 'Don't be afraid to ask questions, because these people are working for you. They're helping you, but they're working for you, so you have every right to ask every single question, where every single penny is going," he continued.

"So, we've always stayed on top of stuff like that. And the older we get and the more… I mean, there's a new experience almost every day and you're dealing with a different situation almost every day, so you have to stay on top of things and work closely with the people that are setting up shows — your agents, your manager, your accountants and all the stuff, your promoters. And there's a lot involved, but it's important that bands pay attention to that side. Because if you don't, one day, two years down the road, you're, like, 'Okay, where is this?' 'You should have asked me that two years ago. It's gone,' whatever it is.

"SKID ROW, we've always paid close attention to stuff like that," Rachel repeated. "I know there's a lot of bands that haven't. But I would say us, we are even more professional — think more professionally than we have in the past. Because we're older — we're in our 50s now and not in our 20s. It's like if we had any job, we'd pay attention to it."

In March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with new singer Erik Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW recorded most of "The Gang's All Here" in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall famously went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to now fronting the band.

Grönwall joined SKID ROW as the replacement for ZP Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years.

Grönwall, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 and was declared cancer free six months later after receiving a bone marrow transplant, released his cover version of "18 And Life" that same month via all streaming platforms.

