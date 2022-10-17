SKID ROW's SNAKE Has Embraced Music Streaming: 'You Have To Adjust And Adapt To Your Environment'

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo spoke about the decline of the music industry as consumers value access over ownership and experiences over assets. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm a fan of streaming — I'm a fan of the streaming services, whether it's Apple Music or Spotify or Pandora or Deezer or whatever. I think the only issue is being able to have visibility, to be able to let people know somehow that your music is out there and to give it a listen. That's the hard part — is getting through all the traffic, really. But that's the way it is for mostly any artist.

"All you can do is do your best to let people know that you have new music and it's worthy of their time, and that's word of mouth," he explained. "Someone will give the song a chance, and the next thing you know, they're telling their friends about it and people are streaming it. We've seen it on Spotify, and it's been amazing.

"Look, you have to adjust and adapt to your environment, and that's the environment we're in right now," Snake added. "So I have no interest in fighting it, because I enjoy streaming music myself. I think it's a great way to have 20 million songs at your fingertips. The choices are never-ending. But I just also think that with that, there's a lot of noise out there too that you have to sort of navigate through. But that's the way it is. So you do it."

SKID ROW's latest album "The Gang's All Here", arrived on October 14 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Swedish singer Erik Grönwall joined SKID ROW in January as the replacement for ZP Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years. Theart played his final gig with SKID ROW in February before being officially given the boot.

Grönwall was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. with whom he recorded four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

Grönwall was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021. Six months later, he announced that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant in August 2021.

In September 2021, Grönwall released his cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.