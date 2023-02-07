SKINNY PUPPY To Embark On Final Tour In Celebration Of 40th Anniversary

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, SKINNY PUPPY will hit the road for the "Skinny Puppy: Final Tour" featuring special guest LEAD INTO GOLD. Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off on April 6 at Aztec Theater in San Antonio, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, New York, Denver and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Neptune on May 9.

SKINNY PUPPY said: "It's been eight long years since we've toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our West Coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!"

Paul Barker's (bassist of MINISTRY) solo project LEAD INTO GOLD will be releasing a third album via Toronto-based Artoffact Records on April 21, 2023. The genre-defying and haunting "The Eternal Present" sees Barker's storytelling at a new height.

On the upcoming tour, Barker comments, "I've always loved SKINNY PUPPY and their unique shows, so I'm thrilled to be a part of this tour! Plus it's always fun to tour with friends!"

A producer, composer, and touring musician who has toured as a member of PUSCIFER and collaborated with the likes of Jello Biafra, Ian MacKaye, Timothy Leary and William Burroughs, Barker is looking forward to getting back on the road with his friends in SKINNY PUPPY. In his extensive musical history, he has also brought projects with LARD, PAILHEAD, REVOLTING COCKS, FLOWERING BLIGHT, USSA, I LOVE YOU BUT I'VE CHOSEN DARKNESS, and many more to fruition.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. local on Ticketmaster.com

"Skinny Puppy: Final Tour" 2023 tour dates:

Apr. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Apr. 07 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Apr. 08 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Apr. 10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Apr. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Apr. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Apr. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian

Apr. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Apr. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Apr. 23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Apr. 25 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theater

Apr. 26 - Toronto, ON - History

Apr. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Apr. 29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

May 02 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

May 03 - Denver, CO - Summit

May 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 06 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

May 08 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

May 09 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

SKINNY PUPPY is a Canadian industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982. The group is widely considered to be one of the founders of the industrial rock and electro-industrial genres. Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key (Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band IMAGES IN VOGUE, SKINNY PUPPY evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).

SKINNY PUPPY is noted for theatrical and controversial live performances which blend performance art with music.

Ogre once remarked that touring was, for himself, like "dating hydrogen peroxide", referencing the numerous injuries which he would acquire over the course of touring.

SKINNY PUPPY releases have charted in North America and Europe, and their influence on industrial and electronic music is considerable.