SLASH Is Mourning Death Of 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter LUCY-BLEU KNIGHT

July 22, 2024

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash is mourning the death of his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight, who died on July 19 at the age of 25.

The iconic GUNS N' ROSES guitarist canceled four tour dates of his "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." blues festival tour to grieve his devastating loss.

Slash first dated Lucy's mother Meegan Hodges in the 1980s before they rekindled their relationship years later following his split from Perla Ferrar.

Meegan shared her late daughter Lucy-Bleu with Mark Knight.

Slash and Meegan announced Lucy's passing in a social media post on Sunday (July 21). The statement read: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998),beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul. The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.'."

According to Daily Mail, Lucy boasted 35,000 followers on Instagram and reportedly worked at Electric Lady Management, the talent arm of the recording studio.

The "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." tour will resume in Toronto on July 28 at Budweiser Stage.

The "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." tour features Slash and his blues band, consisting of Johnny Griparic (bass),Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis (keyboards),Michael Jerome (drums) and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar).

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is an anagram and stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, featuring an all-star lineup that will vary.

Slash formed the "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues, and to perform with other blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival ticket sold will directly benefit the following charities that Slash has selected: The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute and War Child. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival has partnered with Plus1.org to support these charitable endeavors.

Joining Slash at various stops on the tour are WARREN HAYNES BAND, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson.

The trek will wrap up on August 17 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

For more information and tickets to the festival, visit www.serpentfestival.com.

Photo credit: Gene Kirkland

