SLASH Shares 'Crossroads' From Upcoming 'Live At The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Live Album And Concert Film

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash will release a new electrifying live album and concert film, "Live At The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival", on November 7 via earMUSIC. The official video for the set's latest single, "Crossroads" (a.k.a. "Cross Road Blues"),a song originally written by the American blues artist Robert Johnson, can be seen below.

"Live At The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival" sees Slash bringing his love of the blues, his musical roots, to the fore with a full-throttle live album and concert film capturing his electrifying July 17, 2024 performance at the Mission Ballroom, Colorado. Touring as part of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, Slash and the formidable ensemble known as SLASH'S BLUES BALL deliver a gritty, soulful set paying homage to the legends who shaped rock and blues.

The band features Slash on lead and rhythm guitar, joined by longtime collaborator Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis (keyboards, harmonica, vocals),Tash Neal (rhythm guitar, vocals),Johnny Griparic (bass, backing vocals),and Michael Jerome (drums). Together, they tear through a blistering set of blues standards and rock staples, paying tribute to icons like Bukka White, Howlin' Wolf, Booker T. & the MG's, FLEETWOOD MAC, Freddie King, THE TEMPTATIONS, T-Bone Walker, Hoyt Axton, Robert Johnson, THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, Bob Dylan and Elmore James.

The set includes smoldering takes on "Parchman Farm Blues", "Killing Floor", "Born Under A Bad Sign", "Oh Well", "Big Legged Woman" and "Key To The Highway", followed by the slow-burn groove of "Papa Was A Rolling Stone", the smoky soul of "Stormy Monday", and the gritty punch of "The Pusher". Slash also debuts a brand-new original, "Metal Chestnut", before diving into "Cross Road Blues" and a fiery rendition of "Stone Free". The encore features "It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry" and a blistering closer with "Shake Your Money Maker".

Intercut with candid, behind-the-scenes interviews, Slash reflects on his deep personal connection to the blues, sharing stories behind the songs and his reverence for the artists who paved the way. SLASH'S BLUES BALL delivers the blues like it's meant to be — loud, live, and dangerous.

"Live At The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival" will become available in retail stores and online as 2CD+DVD digipak, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak and heavyweight black 3LP gatefold. Further exclusive formats will be available in the official album store.

CD 1:

01. Intro

02. Parchman Farm Blues

03. Killing Floor

04. Born Under A Bad Sign

05. Oh Well

06. Big Legged Woman

07. Key To The Highway

08. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone

CD 2:

09. Stormy Monday

10. The Pusher

11. Metal Chestnut

12. Crossroads

13. Stone Free

14. It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry

15. Shake Your Money Maker

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is an anagram and stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. The festival is a celebration of the blues, featuring an all-star lineup varies.

Slash formed the "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues, and to perform with other blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival ticket sold directly benefited the following charities that Slash had selected: The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute and War Child. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T." festival had partnered with Plus1.org to support these charitable endeavors.

Slash's blues album, "Orgy Of The Damned", came out in May 2024 via Gibson Records. The LP features guest appearances by AC/DC's Brian Johnson, AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Chris Stapleton, THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson, ZZ TOP's Billy F. Gibbons, BAD COMPANY's Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato and Gary Clark Jr.Slash is backed on the album by prior collaborators Johnny Griparic (bass) and Teddy Andreadis (keyboards),as well as drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Although he grew up in England, Slash's American grandmother turned him on to the blues early on and he was immediately taken with B.B. King. At the same time, his parents raised him on a healthy diet of '60s British rock 'n' roll, from THE WHO to THE KINKS. Once he moved to Laurel Canyon, Slash found himself surrounded by rock and folk singers like Joni Mitchell, CROSBY, STILLS & NASH and Neil Young — all of whom eventually inspired his playing and songwriting. It wasn't until he began playing guitar himself that Slash realized all of his favorite musicians had been influenced by the same B.B. King blues records he'd listened to as a young kid.