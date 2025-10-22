Watch: SABATON's JOAKIM BRODÉN Discusses 'Legends' Album At Special London Event

On October 16, SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén was at HMV Oxford Street in London, United Kingdom for a special question-and-answer session hosted by popular historian, novelist, TV presenter and journalist Dan Jones. The two had an in-depth chat about the stories behind SABATON's just-released new album "Legends", which dives into the lives of legendary characters like Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc),Hannibal, Genghis Khan, Vlad the Impaler, Julius Caesar, Napoleon Bonaparte, the Knights Templar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi. After that, Joakim took part in a signing session.

Video of the conversation between Brodén and Jones, courtesy of the SwitchCritch channel on YouTube, can be seen below.

Now available on Better Noise Music, "Legends" marks a bold evolution in SABATON's sound and storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs; they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists and revolutionaries.

"Legends" marks the very first time that every SABATON bandmember has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

Building on SABATON's intense blend of rock and world history for fans of all ages, "Legends" is available worldwide as a digital download, as well as in various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2 CD digibook, 2 CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork with each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2 CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest-working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Known for their explosive stage presence and epic concert experience, SABATON is in the midst of a massive worldwide tour that kicked off October 6 in Istanbul, Turkey and continues November 14 in Cologne, Germany. The itinerary will take them through North America for a 32-date tour set kicking off February 9, 2026 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com.