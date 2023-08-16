SLAYER's 'Repentless' To Be Released On Orange Cassette

On October 13, Nuclear Blast Records will reissue SLAYER's final album, 2015's "Repentless", on transparent red with solid orange and black splatter vinyl, and on orange cassette.

"Repentless" debuted at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 after shifting 50,000 equivalent album units in the week ending September 17, 2015.

In terms of pure album sales, "Repentless" opened with 49,000 copies, marking SLAYER's highest-charting album.

"Repentless" holds the record as the band's career-highest chart debut in Germany (No. 1),Holland (No. 2),Australia (No. 3),New Zealand (No. 8),the U.K. (No. 11) and on the Japanese International Chart (No. 1). It bowed at No. 3 in Finland, No. 4 in Belgium, and No. 5 in both Sweden and Greece. Additionally, the album debuted in the Top 10 in France (No. 7),Italy (No. 8),Hungary (No. 9),and Japan (No. 10).

The follow-up to 2009's critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated "World Painted Blood", "Repentless" was produced by Terry Date, who has previously worked with PANTERA, DEFTONES and SOUNDGARDEN. The artwork was created by Brazilian artist Marcelo Vasco in collaboration with the band's Tom Araya and Kerry King.

SLAYER played the final show of its farewell tour in November 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles. One day later, Kerry's wife Ayesha King said that there is "not a chance in hell" that the thrash metal icons will reunite for more live appearances. In August 2020, she once again shot down the possibility of her husband and Araya sharing the stage ever again under the SLAYER banner.

After Ayesha shared three photos of Kerry holding their cat in slideshow-type Instagram post, a fan wrote: "No Tom, No SLAYER Kerry. Stop thinking SLAYER without @tomarayaofficial". Ayesha then replied: "don't worry, they'll never be SLAYER again! You can rest easy".

That same month, SLAYER drummer Paul Bostaph confirmed that he is involved in a brand new project headed up by Kerry King. The duo spent much of the last three years working on music with the hopes of recording it properly once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

SLAYER's final world tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last SLAYER show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wrapped at the Forum, the band had completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.