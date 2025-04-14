Watch: VIXEN Performs At Cannery Casino Hotel In Las Vegas

Video of VIXEN's April 12 performance at Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada can be seen below (courtesy of Tom deBlonk).

In a September 2024 interview with Waste Some Time With Jason Green, new VIXEN singer Rosa Laricchiuta, who joined the band in June 2024 as the replacement for Lorraine Lewis, spoke about how she landed the gig with the long-running all-female rock outfit. She said: "So in fact, I planted the seed because… You know about the Monsters Of Rock cruise, right? I've heard so much about it, but I wanted to get on it. And I was just, like, 'You know what? For the first time in my life, I'm gonna use my contacts.' So I asked as many musicians as I could. I e-mailed and texted brothers and friends from TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA] and other musicians, and I'm, like, 'How can I get on the Monsters Of Rock cruise?' 'Here's a contact.' I wrote to my contact and I was, like, 'Hey, my name is Rosa.' I dropped all the names. 'I'm a singer with TSO. I know this guy. I've been praised by this guy and that guy,' and I dropped them all. And I've never done that before… So long story short, I heard back from my contact, which is the manager of VIXEN, and he's, like, 'Hey, Rosa. I know who you are.' And he's, like, 'Be patient. The lineup is already set. However, maybe we can figure something out.' Then I saw his number. So I'm, like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna call.' And I called up, left a message: 'Hey, it's Rosa. I wanna talk about the Monsters Of Rock cruise, how we can make this happen.' I hung up. He wrote back to me, like, 'I received your call, but just hang tight.' [He was], like, super cool and professional. It was, like, 'Okay, great.' Good vibes. And I left it at that. And I was okay with that. And then about — I don't know, I would say like a week later, I get the call and I'm, like, 'Hello?' He's, like, 'What a coincidence.' I'm, like, 'What are you talking about?' So he's, like, I'm a manager of VIXEN and I just spoke to…' So he spoke with another… You know how agents talk to each other, managers and all that. And somebody from Quebec had referred me to him, and he's, like, 'You come highly recommended.' I'm, like, 'What? From who?' I'm, like, 'What's going on? I don't follow.' And he's, like, 'I'm the manager of VIXEN and we're looking for a female singer. Would you be interested?' And while he's telling me this, I'm Googling VIXEN because I have no clue who they are. [Laughs] I wasn't like a rocker [growing up], per se. I love all music, and I sing all styles. So, I didn't know. And then I was, like, 'Oh.' So the first thing I said was, 'Holy shit, these girls are badass.' It's been my dream to be in an all-girls band. I have a brother. I've always wanted a sister, and now I feel like I have three sisters. I'm in another hockey team. Okay, a lot smaller. I love everything about VIXEN — everything. So that's how it happened. I planted the seed because of this Monsters Of Rock cruise."

Laricchiuta made her live debut with VIXEN on June 21, 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California alongside GREAT WHITE, SLAUGHTER and QUIET RIOT. Asked in a July 2024 interview with the "All Bets Are Off" podcast with Robby Vegas what was going through her head at that first show, Rosa said: "Well, I was really excited because I'm all over the place because I'm so overwhelmed and it's all so surreal. But growing up, I always wanted sisters, so now I feel blessed to have three sisters. And I feel — this is funny, but I feel like I'm a part of an incredible hockey team doing what I love. [Laughs]"

As for the vibe on stage, Rosa said: "My heart was beating so fast and I was really grateful that the first show was only six songs. [Laughs] Oh my goodness. Of course it was adrenaline and the good stress. But, like I said, the girls really welcomed me from the start. And immediately, when we were on stage, I felt the energy. Britt's [Lightning, a.k.a. Brittany Denaro, VIXEN guitarist] infectious vibe, Julia's [Lage, VIXEN bassist] energy is just wow. And sometimes I had to tell myself, 'Rosa, focus on the crowd,' because I was so — I forgot. I was so lost in the energy that I forgot there's a good crowd in front of us. And then Roxy [Petrucci] on the drums, it's so fun. I just wanted to jump on her riser, but I couldn't because the riser was so incredibly high. And then the second and the third show, I had a moment. I like to look everyone in the eye. And I'm telling you, it's intense, it's amazing, but most of all, I'm having a blast."

Asked if she was aware of VIXEN's legacy prior to being asked to join the band, she said: "Sadly, no… The first thing, the first thing I said was, 'Oh my God. It's an all-female band. Is this really happening?' Because, again, growing up, I never had a sister, and I always dreamed of being in an all-girl, all-female band, always. And then the second thing that came out of my mouth was, 'This is so badass.'"

Laricchiuta is a singer, songwriter, and performer from Montreal, Quebec. After several years cutting her teeth with live shows, she auditioned for the third season (2015) of "La Voix", Quebec's version of the popular TV show "The Voice". Rosa had an instant connection with the legendary francophone rocker Éric Lapointe and chose him as her coach. Rosa showed a solid stage presence, with remarkable intensity and a voice so powerful it sent her straight to the Grand Finale where she shared the stage with DEF LEPPARD, Kelly Clarkson, Jean Leloup and her idol, Melissa Etheridge. She left a lasting impression as she won over millions of viewers who named her the new "it" female rocker of Quebec. She then released one album in the Quebec market before beginning work on her first English language album in 2016. That album, "Free", was released the following year and at the end of the year, she joined the popular American band TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA for their annual mega tour of the United States.

Laricchiuta's hard rock project BLACK ROSE MAZE released its self-titled debut album in August 2020 via Frontiers Music Srl.

During an appearance on the Battleline Podcast, Britt discussed the decision to part ways with Lewis. Asked what she would say to fans who are concerned that VIXEN bears little resemblance to the band that broke through in the late 1980s, with Roxy as the sole remaining member from VIXEN's classic lineup, Britt said: "Yeah, well, I think Roxy is definitely dedicated to maintaining the musical integrity of the classic VIXEN. And she said that. And I think for whatever reason, she feels that this change is gonna be a positive one… So, I'm excited. I trust her. She's been doing this a long time, and she knows what feels right."

Britt continued: "Sometimes things run its course. And, again, I'm not involved in in this decision or at liberty to really speak about … the reasons in it. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter, I guess. We're forging forward, we're forging ahead, and there will be new music. And I think it's gonna rock. So I'm very excited."

Britt went on to discuss the importance of getting along with VIXEN's new singer on a personal level, explaining: "At the end of the day, obviously you have to be talented, but just being a good person and being a cool person, 'cause we spend a lot of time together. I mean, that saying, musicians, we get paid to travel and then we play the gig, but what do we get paid for? The travel. I mean, I've flown to South America for one 30-minute show and then flown right back. So that's a lot of travel time and not a lot of playing. And that's a lot of time that you have to be with each other, and if you're with somebody that just drives you nuts, that's the worst thing ever. And then you can tell on stage too. So you know there's good chemistry when — you can feel it, is what I'm saying, on stage. And I think the audience can always feel it too."

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

Prior to Lewis's addition to VIXEN, Petrucci, bassist Share Ross and Lightning vowed to "expand upon the VIXEN legacy while remaining true to our musical roots."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988),"Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest full-length release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

More than three years ago, Ross announced that she was "taking a hiatus" from VIXEN. Her replacement is Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock group BARRA DE SAIA and wife of Richie Kotzen. Lage made her live debut with VIXEN on February 8, 2022 at the pre-Monsters Of Rock cruise concert at Magic City Casino in Miami, Florida.

In 2023, VIXEN released a new single called "Red". The official music video for the track, which was written and produced by CINDERELLA drummer Fred Coury, was directed by Drew Johnston and Vicente Cordero and edited by Ryan Conion.