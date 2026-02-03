SLEEP THEORY Shares Music Video For 'Words Are Worthless'

Breakout four-piece SLEEP THEORY — vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara and drummer Ben Pruitt — has shared the official music video for the song "Words Are Worthless". The track is taken from the band's debut album, "Afterglow", which came out in May 15 via Epitaph. The LP was produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (BRING ME THE HORIZON, BAD OMENS, ARCHITECTS).

"Afterglow", described by Revolver as an "exciting mix of metalcore, pop and R&B," is SLEEP THEORY's first full-length for Epitaph. The LP has accumulated over 515 million global streams to date.

SLEEP THEORY, lauded as "one of the most compelling new acts in heavy music" by Kerrang!, embarked on its first-ever headline tour last summer, selling out most of the dates, in addition to packing crowds at every festival stage they performed on. They also appeared on the covers of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Revolver and Outburn.

"Words Are Worthless" is described in a press release as "a violin-enhanced power ballad like only SLEEP THEORY could craft. The video, which features the band in performance mode, boasts a goth noir vibe."

SLEEP THEORY is touring through the summer and beyond, including a mostly sold-out run of Europe, with some venues being upgraded to accommodate demand. The band has also booked radio shows with THREE DAYS GRACE and I PREVAIL, and a slew of American and European festival appearances.

SLEEP THEORY combines energetic hard rock and metalcore, alongside the powerhouse vocalist Cullen Moore. Praised by Jelly Roll and DISTURBED's David Draiman, they've toured with SHINEDOWN, FALLING IN REVERSE and BEARTOOTH. In under two years, they became the fifth most-played artist on Active Rock radio. "Afterglow" and the "Paper Hearts" EP merge heavy rock with pop and R&B, producing anthemic bangers and emotional ballads. Saluted by Revolver, Loudwire and Amazon Music as an "Artist To Watch" in 2025, they've become one of heavy music's biggest breakouts.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner