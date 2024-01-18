SLEEP TOKEN Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour

Mysterious British rock collective SLEEP TOKEN has announced a spring 2024 headline North American tour. These dates are in addition to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Radio City Music Hall dates, which were announced at the end of 2023 and sold out immediately. EMPIRE STATE BASTARD will also appear.

Artist pre-sale begins 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, January 24. The public on-sale is set for Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

SLEEP TOKEN released its third studio album, "Take Me Back To Eden", last May via Spinefarm. The artist also enjoyed a completely sold-out North American tour this past fall.

SLEEP TOKEN want to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets through Ticketmaster for the "Teeth Of God" tour and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid on Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, SLEEP TOKEN have chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all Ticketmaster shows except those in New York and Illinois, where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

SLEEP TOKEN on tour with EMPIRE STATE BASTARD:

Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*

Apr. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

May 01 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

May 03 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

May 04 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory

May 06 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May 08 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

May 12 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

May 15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival*

May 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

May 22 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

May 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 25 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

May 27 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hal

May 28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

* Festival appearance

2023 was the year of SLEEP TOKEN and 2024 is looking to be much the same.

The album has generated 400 million streams, while standout single "The Summoning" has generated 150 million streams alone, causing the track to trend on Twitter and take the No. 1 song spot on a host of international Spotify viral charts, as well as being selected as a "YouTube Trending Artist On The Rise," featuring on YouTube's homepage, viewed by millions of people every day.

The unprecedented accolades keep rolling in, between the fact that SLEEP TOKEN has never played a headline show in the U.K. that didn't sell out, "Aqua Regia" picking up consistent airplay on the Radio One "Future Sounds" show hosted by Clara Amfo, plus huge pop star Demi Lovato sharing SLEEP TOKEN's music with her 153 million Instagram followers, SLEEP TOKEN consistently smash boundaries that they refused to acknowledge in the first place.

And even though SLEEP TOKEN notoriously do not speak to the press (out of necessity, not ego or gimmick),media can't help but write about the phenomenon, reporting on the band's every move; NME note, "SLEEP TOKEN offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It's a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that's dedicated to studying the band's creativity. While they have the same fervor as any other fandom, there's still a notable difference." Elsewhere, Metal Hammer called them "the most exciting band in metal right now."

Photo credit: Andy Ford