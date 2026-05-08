SLEEP TOKEN Releases Instrumental Version Of 'Even In Arcadia' Album

Following a career‑defining year of chart dominance, critical acclaim and Grammy recognition with the release of "Even In Arcadia", SLEEP TOKEN unveils the instrumental edition, commemorating the album's one‑year anniversary. Listen below.

Originally released on May 9, 2025 via RCA Records, "Even In Arcadia" debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 36 consecutive weeks, cementing SLEEP TOKEN as one of the most formidable forces in modern music. To date, the album has amassed 1.2 billion global streams, including 735 million streams in the U.S. alone, and was certified RIAA gold on January 26, 2026.

The instrumental release offers listeners an unfiltered journey through the album's intricate compositions, spotlighting the depth, precision, and emotional architecture that define SLEEP TOKEN's sound. From cinematic builds to punishing rhythmic turns, "Even In Arcadia (Instrumental)" reveals the full scope of the band's musical ambition, inviting fans to experience the record in an entirely new light.

In addition to its commercial success, "Even In Arcadia" propelled SLEEP TOKEN to its first-ever Grammy nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" for "Emergence" and "Best Rock Song" for "Caramel".

Further underscoring the band's expanding creative footprint, II, SLEEP TOKEN's drummer, also received his first Grammy for his featured performance on Yungblud's "Changes (Live From Villa Park)".

Critics have widely praised "Even In Arcadia" as a bold, genre-defying statement — lauded for its sweeping instrumentals, emotional depth, and fearless ambition, with reviews calling the album "jaw-dropping" and "ghostly beauty and arpeggiated madness." The release was supported by SLEEP TOKEN's first-ever sold-out U.S. arena tour, marking a major milestone in their global rise.

With "Even In Arcadia (Instrumental)", SLEEP TOKEN further expand the world of an album that continues to resonate across formats, audiences, and boundaries, offering a raw, immersive listening experience that foregrounds the band's meticulous musicianship and reinforces their status as one of the most innovative and uncompromising acts in contemporary music.

Formed in London, United Kingdom in 2016, the SLEEP TOKEN members perform under cover of anonymity in cloaks and masks. Only two of the group's pseudonymous members — singer and multi-instrumentalist Vessel and drummer II — are credited as having played or written a note on any of SLEEP TOKEN's four albums so far.

Photo credit: Andy Ford