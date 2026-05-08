ANN WILSON Releases New Single 'Nothing But Love', A Song Written With BURT BACHARACH

On the heels of debuting her forthcoming documentary "In My Voice" at the Grammy Museum, rock icon Ann Wilson has released her powerful new single "Nothing But Love", a sweeping and deeply reflective collaboration with legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach. The song arrives today alongside an emotional new music video featuring never-before-seen footage from Wilson's forthcoming documentary "In My Voice", offering an intimate glimpse into the life and legacy of one of rock music's most influential voices.

Written during one of the final creative periods of Bacharach's storied career, "Nothing But Love" carries the timeless emotional weight and melodic sophistication that defined his songwriting, while placing Wilson's unmistakable voice and lyrics front and center.

About the song, Ann says: "I wrote 'Nothing But Love' with Burt Bacharach back in 1999, performed it a few times and then I sort of forgot about it. A friend recently asked me about the song and he suggested I finally take it to the studio and release it properly. I'm proud of what we came up with and I feel quite lucky to have been able to work with Burt. His light remains bright."

The accompanying video serves as an early look into "In My Voice", the forthcoming feature-length documentary directed by Barbara Hall. Told largely through Wilson's own words and rare personal archives, the film traces her journey from a child in Seattle to the commanding voice behind HEART, one of the most groundbreaking rock bands in modern music history. The documentary also explores Wilson's personal life — her journey into motherhood, surviving cancer and continuing her creative endeavors.

"Nothing But Love" arrives during a deeply reflective and creatively fertile chapter for Wilson. Over the past several years, she has expanded her artistic universe through solo releases, her work with TRIPSITTER, and her acclaimed podcast "After Dinner Thinks", where she explores music, culture, spirituality, and the human experience with guests across generations. The new single further cements Wilson not simply as a legendary rock vocalist, but as a fearless storyteller continuing to evolve in real time.

Alongside today's release, ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER have also announced a new run of tour dates, bringing the project's intimate yet powerful live experience to audiences across North America.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in the history of rock music, Ann Wilson helped redefine the genre. As the lead singer and songwriter of HEART, she helped build one of the most enduring and influential catalogs in modern music, selling more than 35 million records worldwide and earning a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Nothing But Love" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Ann Wilson "In My Voice" documentary tour dates

May 11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

May 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

May 17 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

May 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

May 20 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 27 - New York, NY - City Winery

May 29 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Events Center

May 30 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Jun. 01 - Boston, MA - City Winery

ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER North American tour dates:

Sep. 11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Sep. 13 - Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

Sep. 15 - Conway, AR @ Reynolds Performance Hall

Sep. 17 - Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel

Sep. 19 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

Sep. 22 - Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

Sep. 24 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Sep. 26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Alabama Theatre

Sep. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

Sep. 30 - Warren, PA @ Struthers Library Theatre

Oct. 02 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 04 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

Oct. 06 - Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

Oct. 07 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Oct. 09 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse