SLEEP TOKEN's 'Even In Arcadia' Tops U.S. Album Chart, Arrives With Biggest Streaming Week Ever For Hard Rock LP

According to Billboard, SLEEP TOKEN's fourth full-length studio effort, "Even In Arcadia", has landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with first-week sales of 127,000 equivalent album units. This figure represents the biggest week by units for any rock album in nearly a year, and the biggest for any hard rock album in two years.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Of "Even In Arcadia"'s 127,000 first-week equivalent album units, album sales comprise 73,500, SEA units comprise 53,000 and TEA units comprise 500. According to Billboard, the streaming numbers mark the largest streaming week ever for a hard rock album.

"Even In Arcadia" sold 47,000 vinyl copies, marking the largest vinyl sales week for a hard rock album on vinyl in the modern era (since Luminate began tracking sales in 1991) — more than GHOST's "Skeletá", which sold 44,000 vinyl copies in its first week.

In a unique collaboration with Spotify, the official track listing for "Even In Arcadia" was revealed through a series of intriguing puzzles across various social media platforms. This creative, interactive rollout offered fans an immersive experience as they pieced together the album's final track listing, adding to the anticipation surrounding the record's release.

As this next chapter unfolds, the band will embark on its first sold-out arena tour in the U.S. — the "Even In Arcadia" tour — with stops in 17 cities this fall. Promoted by AEG Presents, the "Even In Arcadia" tour will be SLEEP TOKEN's only headline tour in 2025. The band will also make an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival on Friday, September 19.

"Even In Arcadia" track listing:

01. Look To Windward

02. Emergence

03. Past Self

04. Dangerous

05. Caramel

06. Even In Arcadia

07. Provider

08. Damocles

09. Gethsemane

10. Infinite Baths

Formed in London, United Kingdom in 2016, the SLEEP TOKEN members perform under cover of anonymity in cloaks and masks. Only two of the group's pseudonymous members — singer and multi-instrumentalist Vessel and drummer II — are credited as having played or written a note on any of SLEEP TOKEN's four albums so far.

Widely considered one of the biggest rock bands in Britain, SLEEP TOKEN wrapped up a massive U.K. arena tour last December that included two stops at London's O2 Arena.

The members of SLEEP TOKEN have never revealed their true identities and have only done a handful of interviews since forming in 2016.

SLEEP TOKEN masterfully blends epic, emotionally charged anthems with bold, boundary-pushing experimentation that transcends traditional genre limits. With rich layers of atmospheric soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful lyrics, they build an immersive, mystical world where music, emotion, and mythology converge under the being known as Vessel. This world becomes a sacred space for fans to escape, connect, and experience catharsis, fostering deep bonds among those who share in the band's ethos. Their innovative approach has established them as one of the most exciting forces in modern music.

Emerging in 2019 with their debut album "Sundowning", SLEEP TOKEN quickly garnered attention for their unique sound and mysterious persona. Two years later, they achieved mainstream success with their sophomore album, "This Place Will Become Your Tomb", which charted in the U.K. and attracted a growing global following. Their trajectory reached new heights in 2023 with the release of "Take Me Back To Eden", an album that became an international success, topping charts in multiple countries. Notably, standout tracks from "Take Me Back To Eden" have dominated streaming platforms, with "The Summoning" leading the charge. The track became a viral sensation, amassing millions of streams, taking the No. 1 spot on international Spotify viral charts, and earning a feature as a "YouTube Trending Artist On The Rise", appearing on YouTube's homepage and being viewed by millions every day.

With their meteoric rise, SLEEP TOKEN has never played a headline show that didn't sell out. In 2023, Revolver awarded the band both "Artist Of The Year" and "Album Of The Year" for "Take Me Back To Eden", while at the Heavy Music Awards, they took home "Best UK Breakthrough Band" and "Best Album" for the same record. Though notoriously elusive, SLEEP TOKEN's presence in the music world continues to strengthen, with their creativity and mystique drawing increasing attention from both fans and the media, earning praise from outlets like Billboard, Forbes, NME, Revolver and more for their innovative sound and creative vision.

A little over a year ago, SLEEP TOKEN signed to major label RCA after previously releasing music on the independent label Spinefarm.

Photo credit: Andy Ford