SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Announces New Album 'An Ending In Itself'

Alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS will release a new album, "An Ending In Itself", on June 12 via Rise Records. Produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MOVEMENTS),the band's eighth studio LP represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years.

Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to pre-order now.

Along with the announcement, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS released a raw, performance-driven video for the new track "Forever/Always". Channeling the spirit of mid-2000s alternative and metal visuals, it blends nostalgic, high-contrast imagery with a modern edge. Set in an early spring forest, the band's stripped-down performance evokes a haunting, memory-soaked atmosphere.

"'Forever/Always', to me, is a thank you to the person or the people in your life that are there for you in good and in challenging moments," shares SLEEPING WITH SIRENS vocalist Kellin Quinn. "I'm thankful for the people I love, for my friendships, for the people that keep me grounded, for the people that lift me up. My hope is that this song brings you and your friends closer together."

Kellin describes "An Ending in Itself" as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of "How It Feels to Be Lost" and "Complete Collapse" while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' first single off the record, the "An Ending In Itself" title track, came out last month and unfolds as a meditation on navigating hardships. Quinn shared that it is a love letter to anyone in the midst of struggle and it received praise from Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Alternative Press and Dork.

"An Ending In Itself" track listing:

01. An Ending In Itself

02. Forever/Always

03. God In My Head

04. Need You Here

05. Left On Repeat

06. House Of Matches

07. Waiting For You

08. Paralyzed

09. Process

10. PTSD

11. Looking Back At Me

12. Storm Clouds

Driven by angst and gigantic melodies, "An Ending In Itself" marks SLEEPING WITH SIRENS' first to be released with Rise Records since "Feel", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Earlier Rise releases include "With Ears To See And Eyes To Hear" and the gold-certified "Let's Cheers To This", which produced the platinum single "If You Can't Hang".

After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass),Matty Best (drums) and newest addition Tony Pizzuti (guitar) — continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established SLEEPING WITH SIRENS as a household name that's more relevant than ever.

Catch SLEEPING WITH SIRENS at their headlining shows this spring on May 8 in Nashville, Tennessee and June 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina. They will also be taking the stage in Las Vegas as part of the Fremont Street Experience and at festivals including Welcome To Rockville, Warped Tour (DC, Long Beach & Orlando),Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS show dates:

May 08 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

June 11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

June 13 - Washington, DC - Vans Warped Tour*

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Street Experience

July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Vans Warped Tour*

Sep. 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

Nov. 14 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

* Festival dates

Photo credit: Travis Shinn