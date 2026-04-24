THEORY OF A DEADMAN Releases New Single 'Barricade'

THEORY OF A DEADMAN has returned with a hard-hitting new single, "Barricade". Marking a new chapter for the band, the track delivers THEORY OF A DEADMAN's signature mix of gritty riffs, anthemic hooks and unfiltered lyricism with a renewed sense of urgency.

Driven by a tense, simmering energy, "Barricade" builds from restrained verses into a massive, cathartic chorus, capturing the push-and-pull emotion at the core of the song while maintaining an undeniable arena-ready punch.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN vocalist/guitarist Tyler Connolly comments: "'Barricade' is about the frustration of a one-sided relationship with someone that just won't let you in, is non-responsive and makes you want to rip your hair out.

"I loved the idea of using the word 'barricade' in a song since we stare at them at every show. It made so much sense."

"Barricade" was produced by Chris Baseford and Tyler Connolly, mixed by Chris Baseford and Irene Genova at Lucky Dog Sound, and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.

Known for a string of chart-topping hits and a reputation for pushing boundaries, THEORY OF A DEADMAN continues to evolve while staying true to the raw honesty that has defined the band's career. "Barricade" stands as a powerful new entry in their catalog and a clear statement that the band is not slowing down anytime soon.

Tour dates will be announced in early May.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN has carved out their own lane as one of modern rock's most unapologetic forces, racking up multi-platinum hits, chart-topping albums, and sold-out shows worldwide. Blending witty, candid songwriting with undeniable riffs and massive melodic hooks, the Canadian quartet has built a career defined by both attitude and staying power.

From fan favorites like "Santa Monica" to gold-certified hit "All Or Nothing", platinum singles "Hate My Life" and "Bitch Came Back", and the double-platinum "Not Meant To Be", the band has delivered a steady stream of rock staples. They've landed twelve Top 10 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including four No. 1 singles: "Bad Girlfriend", "Lowlife", "History Of Violence" and "Rx (Medicate)". The latter stands as the biggest hit of their career, earning a nomination for "Rock Song Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Along the way, THEORY OF A DEADMAN has achieved two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, four Top 5 debuts on the Canadian Albums chart, and multiple Juno Awards nominations, while drawing praise from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard and Classic Rock magazine.

THEORY OF A DEADMAN is:

Tyler Connolly - Vocals, Guitars, Keys

Dean Back - Bass

Dave Brenner - Guitar

Joe Dandeneau - Drums, Vocals