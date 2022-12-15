  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT And KORN To Headline Next Year's KNOTFEST JAPAN

December 15, 2022

SLIPKNOT and KORN will headline next year's Knotfest Japan.

The SLIPKNOT-curated festival will take place on April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2023 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, just outside of Tokyo.

On April 1, scheduled as the Knotfest Roadshow date, SLIPKNOT will be joined by Shibuya City's own MAN WITH A MISSION. For the April 2 Knotfest date, SLIPKNOT and KORN will appear alongside Tokyo experimental metal outfit MAXIMUM THE HORMONE.

The pre-sale for Knotfest Japan will begin Thursday, December 15 12:00 p.m. JST and extend until Sunday, December 18 at 11:59 p.m. The first stage general on-sale begins Monday, December 19 at 12:00 p.m. and runs until January 9 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

For more information, visit KnotfestJapan.com.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

Knotfest has evolved into one of the biggest hard rock and metal festivals in the world, expanding to four continents. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

Twenty-three years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general.

Find more on Slipknot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).