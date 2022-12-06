SLIPKNOT Announces First-Ever 'Knotfest Italy'

SLIPKNOT has announced the inaugural Italian edition of Knotfest. Joining the Iowa masked metallers on June 25, 2023 at Bologna Arena Parco Nord will be ARCHITECTS, AMON AMARTH, I PREVAIL, LORNA SHORE, NOTHING MORE and DESTRAGE.

General on-sale for Knotfest Italy begins at 10 a.m. CET on Wednesday, December 7. Tickets, information and VIP upgrades are available will be available via Knotfest.com/Italy.

The Knotfest brand has expanded around the globe, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as well as 2019's debut collaboration with French destination festival Hellfest for Knotfest Meets Hellfest.

Knotfest has evolved into one of the biggest hard rock and metal festivals in the world, expanding to four continents. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

Twenty-three years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general.