SLIPKNOT, PANTERA And GODSMACK To Headline 29th Annual ROCK FEST In Cadott, Wisconsin

The largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S. has announced next summer's lineup. SLIPKNOT, PANTERA and GODSMACK will headline Rock Fest 2023, which will take place July 13-15 in Cadott, Wisconsin. Ice Cube, PAPA ROACH and FALLING IN REVERSE will also perform alongside 75-plus bands over the course of the three-day festival.

Festival management anticipates another massive event, likely bigger than last year. Rock Fest 2022 was record-breaking with the highest ever attendance in the event's nearly 30-year history. It was also the largest turnout in general for parent company Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, beating out attendance of any year of sister festival, Country Fest.

"We really focus on making each year better than the last," festival promoter Wade Asher said. "Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And that is pretty tough to do when we've been doing this for 29 years. As always, we're keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in many ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023. We can't wait to do it all over again."

PANTERA is one of the many national groups to step on a Rock Fest stage for the first time. The metal legends will perform one of their first US shows after a 21-year hiatus on July 13.

Thursday, July 13:

PANTERA

ICE CUBE

IN THIS MOMENT

THE GHOST INSIDE

JINJER

ORIANTHI

SUICIDE SILENCE

Friday, July 14:

SLIPKNOT

FALLING IN REVERSE

ICE NINE KILLS

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

WAGE WAR

MUSHROOMHEAD

CHERRY BOMBS

Saturday, July 15:

GODSMACK

PAPA ROACH

HIGHLY SUSPECT

EVERCLEAR

GWAR

DOROTHY

10 YEARS

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 12: *Bonus Bash exclusive to three-day ticket holders: SOUL ASYLUM, ALIEN ANT FARM, GEMINI SYNDROME and more.

Single-day general admission and individual-artist pit passes are on sale now. The following ticket options are already sold out: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Nicolet Law Pit Passes, Electric Camping and VIP Camping. 3-Day General Admission is $149 and General Camping for the entire weekend on one of the festival's 7,500 campsites is $150.

Longtime attendees and first-timers alike say Rock Fest is unlike any other live event or rock show, attributing the flow, organization and overall experience to the festival's #FansFirst mantra. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport draws fans from across the country and non-campers can opt to stay in participating hotels with daily shuttle service. Fans can expect three days packed with the very best of active and classic rock, including a Wednesday night Bonus Bash prior to the festival (exclusive to three-day ticket holders).

For ticket details and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.