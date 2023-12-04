SLIPKNOT, PANTERA, DISTURBED And MISFITS To Headline 2024 SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

SLIPKNOT, PANTERA, DISTURBED And MISFITS To Headline 2024 SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVALDecember 4, 2023
After roaring back into Columbus, Ohio in 2023, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival turns the volume up to 11 in 2024 with its biggest event ever, May 16-19 at Historic Crew Stadium. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is adding a fourth stage and 40 more bands, plus art activations, for nonstop entertainment over four full days at The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.
Headlining Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are some of rock and metal's biggest artists including DISTURBED (Thursday),MISFITS (Friday),PANTERA (Saturday) and SLIPKNOT (Sunday). Additional performers include EVANESCENCE, LIMP BIZKIT, JUDAS PRIEST, STAIND, BREAKING BENJAMIN, A DAY TO REMEMBER, FALLING IN REVERSE, SLEEP TOKEN, RISE AGAINST, 311, SEETHER, IN THIS MOMENT, MUDVAYNE, CYPRESS HILL, SUM 41, Kerry King (SLAYER),MR. BUNGLE, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, ANTHRAX and many others. 120 bands in total will play across four stages for the first time in the festival's history, also marking more stages and bands than ever before at an event at Historic Crew Stadium.
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET with payment plans available for just $10 down at www.SonicTempleFestival.com. In addition, an exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
David Draiman of DISTURBED says: "We can't wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again. Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us."
"Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus," says Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "We're beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It's our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come."
The current Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced:
SLIPKNOT
PANTERA
DISTURBED
MISFITS
EVANESCENCE
LIMP BIZKIT
JUDAS PRIEST
STAIND
BREAKING BENJAMIN
A DAY TO REMEMBER
FALLING IN REVERSE
SLEEP TOKEN
RISE AGAINST
311
SEETHER
IN THIS MOMENT
MUDVAYNE
CYPRESS HILL
SUM 41
KERRY KING
MR. BUNGLE
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
ANTHRAX
POLYPHIA
ARCHITECTS
ROYAL BLOOD
BAD RELIGION
CLUTCH
STARSET
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
WAGE WAR
TECH N9NE
ELECTRIC CALLBOY
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
IN FLAMES
AVATAR
ATREYU
FLYLEAF
L7
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
AUGUST BURNS RED
LIVING COLOUR
MACHINE HEAD
P.O.D.
MOVEMENTS
CODE ORANGE
THE CHATS
THE GHOST INSIDE
BARONESS
OF MICE & MEN
KITTIE
DESTROY BOYS
DRAIN
APOCALYPTICA
JEHNNY BETH
ENTER SHIKARI
ALL THAT REMAINS
KID KAPICHI
REIGNWOLF
DIRTY HONEY
POLARIS
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
SAINT ASONIA
SALIVA
HELMET
MAGNOLIA PARK
NEW YEARS DAY
KIM DRACULA
KUBLAI KHAN TX
BOB VYLAN
RED FANG
CURRENTS
SOULFLY
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
FLAT BLACK
NOVA TWINS
MISS MAY I
DROWNING POOL
TAPROOT
TAIPEI HOUSTON
TERROR
GEL
FLESHWATER
SCOWL
MILITARIE GUN
NITA STRAUSS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
LACUNA COIL
PLUSH
SIM
NONPOINT
TIM MONTANA
POINT NORTH
FIRE FROM THE GODS
EVA UNDER FIRE
BLIND CHANNEL
THE CHISEL
SPITE
HARMS WAY
BODYSNATCHER
I SEE STARS
RAIN CITY DRIVE
CROBOT
SLEEP THEORY
IMMINENCE
RETURN TO DUST
BAD NERVES
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD
GIDEON
CATCH YOUR BREATH
CALVA LOUISE
VUKOVI
MOON FEVER
DYING WISH
THROWN
HOTBOX
TX2
LØ SPIRIT
FUMING MOUTH
MIKE'S DEAD
In addition to 120 music artists and four stages during the four-day event, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival also offers art installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.
Knotfest has heralded Sonic Temple for providing "a slate of historic performances" while Columbus Underground has said the festival "proves that rock can unite in unexpected ways."
Pass options for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival include single day and weekend VIP (with access to the VIP area, field, and stadium),Field GA (access to field and stadium) and Stadium GA. Stadium passes allow close general admission access for stages 2, 3 and 4, but only provide stadium seating for the main stage. In addition, those who purchase Columbus Owner's Club passes will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience. And for the first time ever, Sonic Temple fans can live the sweet life by securing their own suite to entertain and party like a rockstar. For all pass details and prices, visit https://sonictemplefestival.com/passes/. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on quantities of each pricing level. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX, while supplies last.
Festival attendees can enhance their Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival experience by RV camping adjacent to the venue parking lot. Camping offers the quickest access to the stages and comes with in and out festival privileges. The festival campgrounds are open Wednesday, May 15 through Monday, May 20. Please note that camping passes are incredibly limited.
The JamPack hotel package also allows fans to bundle festival passes, hotel and more and save up to 40%. Visit https://sonictemplefestival.com/passes/ for details.
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.
