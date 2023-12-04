SLIPKNOT, PANTERA, DISTURBED And MISFITS To Headline 2024 SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

After roaring back into Columbus, Ohio in 2023, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival turns the volume up to 11 in 2024 with its biggest event ever, May 16-19 at Historic Crew Stadium. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is adding a fourth stage and 40 more bands, plus art activations, for nonstop entertainment over four full days at The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America.

Headlining Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are some of rock and metal's biggest artists including DISTURBED (Thursday),MISFITS (Friday),PANTERA (Saturday) and SLIPKNOT (Sunday). Additional performers include EVANESCENCE, LIMP BIZKIT, JUDAS PRIEST, STAIND, BREAKING BENJAMIN, A DAY TO REMEMBER, FALLING IN REVERSE, SLEEP TOKEN, RISE AGAINST, 311, SEETHER, IN THIS MOMENT, MUDVAYNE, CYPRESS HILL, SUM 41, Kerry King (SLAYER),MR. BUNGLE, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, ANTHRAX and many others. 120 bands in total will play across four stages for the first time in the festival's history, also marking more stages and bands than ever before at an event at Historic Crew Stadium.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival passes go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET with payment plans available for just $10 down at www.SonicTempleFestival.com. In addition, an exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email and SMS subscribers begins Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

David Draiman of DISTURBED says: "We can't wait to be back headlining Sonic Temple once again. Playing in front of all those rock fans at Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio has always been an amazing time for us."

"Historic Crew Stadium is such a special place to not only DWP, but rock fans in America, as thousands of fans discovered their first rock festival in the U.S. right here in Columbus," says Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "We're beyond thrilled to elevate Sonic Temple by introducing a fourth stage and over 40 additional bands, all without increasing prices. It's our commitment to giving fans more rock for their buck! Sonic Temple is the ultimate destination where music, art, and food unite to create a community that will be remembered for years to come."

The current Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2024 music lineup is as follows, with more to be announced:

SLIPKNOT

PANTERA

DISTURBED

MISFITS

EVANESCENCE

LIMP BIZKIT

JUDAS PRIEST

STAIND

BREAKING BENJAMIN

A DAY TO REMEMBER

FALLING IN REVERSE

SLEEP TOKEN

RISE AGAINST

311

SEETHER

IN THIS MOMENT

MUDVAYNE

CYPRESS HILL

SUM 41

KERRY KING

MR. BUNGLE

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

ANTHRAX

POLYPHIA

ARCHITECTS

ROYAL BLOOD

BAD RELIGION

CLUTCH

STARSET

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

WAGE WAR

TECH N9NE

ELECTRIC CALLBOY

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

IN FLAMES

AVATAR

ATREYU

FLYLEAF

L7

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

AUGUST BURNS RED

LIVING COLOUR

MACHINE HEAD

P.O.D.

MOVEMENTS

CODE ORANGE

THE CHATS

THE GHOST INSIDE

BARONESS

OF MICE & MEN

KITTIE

DESTROY BOYS

DRAIN

APOCALYPTICA

JEHNNY BETH

ENTER SHIKARI

ALL THAT REMAINS

KID KAPICHI

REIGNWOLF

DIRTY HONEY

POLARIS

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

SAINT ASONIA

SALIVA

HELMET

MAGNOLIA PARK

NEW YEARS DAY

KIM DRACULA

KUBLAI KHAN TX

BOB VYLAN

RED FANG

CURRENTS

SOULFLY

FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES

FLAT BLACK

NOVA TWINS

MISS MAY I

DROWNING POOL

TAPROOT

TAIPEI HOUSTON

TERROR

GEL

FLESHWATER

SCOWL

MILITARIE GUN

NITA STRAUSS

DEAD POET SOCIETY

LACUNA COIL

PLUSH

SIM

NONPOINT

TIM MONTANA

POINT NORTH

FIRE FROM THE GODS

EVA UNDER FIRE

BLIND CHANNEL

THE CHISEL

SPITE

HARMS WAY

BODYSNATCHER

I SEE STARS

RAIN CITY DRIVE

CROBOT

SLEEP THEORY

IMMINENCE

RETURN TO DUST

BAD NERVES

EMPIRE STATE BASTARD

GIDEON

CATCH YOUR BREATH

CALVA LOUISE

VUKOVI

MOON FEVER

DYING WISH

THROWN

HOTBOX

TX2

LØ SPIRIT

FUMING MOUTH

MIKE'S DEAD

In addition to 120 music artists and four stages during the four-day event, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival also offers art installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.

Knotfest has heralded Sonic Temple for providing "a slate of historic performances" while Columbus Underground has said the festival "proves that rock can unite in unexpected ways."

Pass options for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival include single day and weekend VIP (with access to the VIP area, field, and stadium),Field GA (access to field and stadium) and Stadium GA. Stadium passes allow close general admission access for stages 2, 3 and 4, but only provide stadium seating for the main stage. In addition, those who purchase Columbus Owner's Club passes will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience. And for the first time ever, Sonic Temple fans can live the sweet life by securing their own suite to entertain and party like a rockstar. For all pass details and prices, visit https://sonictemplefestival.com/passes/. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early to save, as pass prices increase throughout the coming months, based on quantities of each pricing level. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel and first responders are on sale now via GovX, while supplies last.

Festival attendees can enhance their Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival experience by RV camping adjacent to the venue parking lot. Camping offers the quickest access to the stages and comes with in and out festival privileges. The festival campgrounds are open Wednesday, May 15 through Monday, May 20. Please note that camping passes are incredibly limited.

The JamPack hotel package also allows fans to bundle festival passes, hotel and more and save up to 40%. Visit https://sonictemplefestival.com/passes/ for details.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.