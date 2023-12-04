GAVIN ROSSDALE Is 'Already Seven Songs Into Another' BUSH Album

In a new interview with Willy Tyler of the Billings, Montana radio station 96.3 The Zone, BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale confirmed that he is working on the follow-up to the band's 2022 album "The Art Of Survival". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm already seven songs into another record. So I'm gonna bring out another record in the beginning of the new year."

Regarding his motivation to still make new music three decades into BUSH's career, Gavin said: "I'm really enjoying writing. I feel like I'm really writing better than ever. And it's a bit like when I was beginning in BUSH and every song I wrote — I was very young and every song was a learning experience with music, on a very pure level; I was always learning something by writing a song in a specific way. And I think whilst it's still a bit mysterious to me and elusive and difficult, like the best women, I feel better than ever at what I do, and respecting the craft and understanding it and trying to create great things for people to enjoy. So I'm really excited about the next record."

BUSH released its first-ever greatest-hits collection, "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023", on November 10 via Round Hill Records. The set includes a new song called "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", which was written by Gavin and produced by Rossdale and Corey Britz.

"Loaded" includes iconic hits from each of BUSH's nine studio albums as well as "Mouth" (The Stingray Mix) from the 1997 remix album "Deconstructed" and a cover of THE BEATLES' "Come Together" that saw a very limited release in 2012.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH's six-times-platinum debut album, "Sixteen Stone", so it's only fitting that "Loaded" explodes with five tracks from the seminal album: their debut single, "Everything Zen", "Little Things", "Machinehead" and the group's first No. 1 singles — "Comedown" and "Glycerine", which topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart in 1995.

Other chart-topping hits included in the collection include the Grammy-nominated "Swallowed" (from 1996's "Razorblade Suitcase"),"The Chemicals Between Us" (from 1999's "The Science Of Things"),"The Sound Of Winter" (from 2011's "The Sea Of Memories") and, from the band's 2022 album "The Art Of Survival", "More Than Machines", BUSH's seventh single to top the Active Rock Radio chart. "Bullet Holes", which figured prominently in the box office smash "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", is one of three songs pulled from 2020's "The Kingdom".

Last month, BUSH launched the "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" tour, a North American headline run. BAD WOLVES and EVA UNDER FIRE are providing support on most dates.

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released five albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020) and the aforementioned "The Art Of Survival".

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

The current BUSH members are Rossdale (vocals/guitar),Nik Hughes (drums),Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass).

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez (courtesy of 2b Entertainment)