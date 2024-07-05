SLIPKNOT To Be Joined By MUDVAYNE, AMON AMARTH, MESHUGGAH, BAD OMENS, Others At KNOTFEST BRASIL

SLIPKNOT will headline this year's Knotfest Brasil festival, set to take place on October 19-20 at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil.

With a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 debut, SLIPKNOT — the festival's founders — will celebrate 25 years of the self-titled album along with their fans by closing the event both days.

The complete billing for this year's festival is as follows:

Saturday, October 19:

SLIPKNOT

MUDVAYNE

AMON AMARTH

MESHUGGAH

DRAGONFORCE

ORBIT CULTURE

RATOS DE PORÃO

KRISIUN

PROJECT46

EMINENCE

KRYOUR

Sunday, October 20:

SLIPKNOT

BAD OMENS

TILL LINDEMANN

BABYMETAL

P.O.D.

POPPY

BLACK PANTERA

EGO KILL TALENT

KORZUS

PAPANGU

THE MÖNIC + ESKROTACS

For more information, visit knotfestbrasil.com.

Knotfest isn't just a music festival; it's a pilgrimage to the heart of where SLIPKNOT's legacy began. Since launching in 2012, the festival has surged into a fully immersive multi-stage event that offers unparalleled experiences across the globe, including Mexico, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Finland, Australia and across South America. Additionally, Knotfest has since spun off into a successful entertainment media hub — Knotfest.com, which became a juggernaut of its own making, giving a platform to young freethinkers and like-minded artists. All of these achievements have helped SLIPKNOT claim their rightful seat as pioneers and thought leaders, establishing them as a generational talent.

Knotfest has evolved into one of the biggest hard rock and metal festivals in the world, expanding to four continents. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

Twenty-five years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner