SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Becomes ORANGE Amps Ambassador

Orange Amplification has announced that Corey Taylor has become one of the company's ambassadors.

A talented multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer, Taylor is considered one of the greatest frontmen in heavy metal today.

Taylor has just released his second solo album, "CMF2", a follow-up to his debut solo LP, "CMFT". His latest album really raises the game, it has plenty of the nu-metal/blues his fans love, plus something softer in the love songs to his wife. It is an enthralling insight into this charismatic performer, also known as the frontman of Grammy Award-winning SLIPKNOT and on-hiatus STONE SOUR.

Taylor kicks off his latest solo tour in the USA before travelling to Europe and Australia; his Orange Rockerverb 100 MKIII and PPC412 Cabinet will be accompanying him. The Rockerverb MKIII amp is a real workhorse and master of all trades. It offers a clean channel with versatile lower and mid tones whilst the dirty channel provides classic British Crunch through to the heaviest modern metal and everything in between. The PPC412 cabinet, built for life on the road, has a near legendary status amongst guitarists for its superb tone and robust build.

To find out more, go to www.orangeamps.com.

Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, "CMF2" was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, AMON AMARTH),who also helmed STONE SOUR's 2017 LP "Hydrograd" as well as 2020's "CMFT".

Throughout "CMF2", Taylor sings, plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that's defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band SLIPKNOT and several million with chart-toppers STONE SOUR.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with Ruston. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor recently embarked on his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicked off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.