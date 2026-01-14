SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR To Appear At MONSTERPALOOZA Horror Convention In Pasadena In May 2026

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor will make a rare appearance at the Monsterpalooza horror convention this May 30-31 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California to meet fans for autographs as well as pro-photo ops.

Taylor's fans are not going to want to miss his upcoming appearance at Monsterpalooza, allowing them to purchase autographs and bring their own personal memorabilia to have signed in person. Fans can also purchase a pro photo op with Corey online now.

Note: Event tickets are required to be purchased first before buying a pro photo op.

Corey will attend Monsterpalooza on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 only.

Monsterpalooza event tickets are required to participate and are on sale now at Eventbrite.

Pro photo ops with Corey Taylor are on sale now through only via photography company Celeb Photo Ops.

When not doing pro photo ops, Taylor's management will be on site allowing fans to purchase autographs from Corey in person. Items will be available to purchase, or fans may bring their own items to be autographed at the event.

Founded in 2008, Monsterpalooza is the world's premiere horror and special FX makeup convention. In 2012, after high demand, Monsterpalooza launched a fall off-shoot convention dubbed Son Of Monsterpalooza.

Monsterpalooza brings together some of Hollywood's most celebrated monster-makers, actors and directors for three days of panels, screenings and presentations. The convention focuses on horror films, practical effects and monster culture.

The weekend is expected to include panel discussions, celebrity guests and more than 400 vendors selling horror-related goods.

"Monsterpalooza is really a celebration of the art of monster-making and the movie magic behind the scenes of creating creatures and characters and the stuff people see on screen," Eliot Brodsky, creator and director of Monsterpalooza, told Pasadena Star-News.

Photo credit: Marina Hunter (courtesy of Live Nation)