SLIPKNOT's M. SHAWN CRAHAN Says He Misses PAUL GRAY And JOEY JORDISON: 'Those Are My Brothers'

In a new interview with Vulture, SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) was asked to name a song that reminds him of his late bandmates Paul Gray (bass) and Joey Jordison (drums). He said: "I miss them. You know, it's too much. I feel bad even doing interviews about our 25th anniversary because most of it lives with them. Their contributions to my life are incomprehensible. Yet here I am. It's really hard for me. I don't like that they don't get to talk. They are the two people you should be talking to right now. Now it's all memory. And, you know, not that many people try to take Paul from me but a lot of people try to take Joey from me because of the circumstances. But none of the band ever talk about that. Why would we? That's our brother. It's hard today because so many people have all these opinions on what Joey's thoughts might have been of me. A lot of humans like to tell you exactly what they know that I don't know. All I can tell you is that those are my brothers, and, love me or hate me, it doesn't matter. We did some shit."

He continued: "Whenever we play 'Vermillion', I think of Paul. I just remember him upstairs in the mansion whittling away at that song for weeks. He was a genius. And Joey, God, it's just about everything. Right now we're playing 'Scissors' and you can only play that song with his kind of ability, and we haven't been there for a long, long time. We're finally back there. It was a song where he'd really just go off. But even a song like 'Spit It Out', the way Joey demanded the attention in that song. He was like the conductor — everyone paid attention to him. I miss that."

Jordinson died "peacefully in his sleep" in July 2021 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Jordison and the members of SLIPKNOT had been silent and evasive about the reasons for his dismissal from the band, but Joey finally spoke about it in 2016 while accepting an award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London, England.

At the time, Joey claimed that he was fired from SLIPKNOT without a band meeting or "anything from management." He said: "All I got was a stupid fucking e-mail saying I was out of the band that I busted my ass my whole life to fucking create. That's exactly what happened and it was hurtful. I didn't deserve that shit after what I'd done and everything I'd been through.

"They got confused about my health issues and obviously even I didn't know what it was at first," he continued. "They thought I was fucked up on drugs, which I wasn't at all.

"I've been through so many things with those guys and I love them very much. What's hurtful is the way it went down was not fucking right. That's all I want to say. The way they did it was fucking cowardly. It was fucked up."

Back in 2014, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."

Gray was found dead on May 24, 2010 after overdosing on drugs in a hotel room in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, where he and SLIPKNOT were based. His family blamed the death on a Des Moines pain doctor, Daniel Baldi, who had treated Gray for years, and sued the doctor and his former employers.

Paul's wife, Brenna Gray, testified during Baldi's trial that she tried reaching out to some of Paul's bandmates in SLIPKNOT just days prior to the bassist's death but that none of them wanted to get involved. She revealed, "One was playing golf two minutes away from our house but couldn't come. Nobody else cared, nobody was involved. They told me it was my problem."

Brenna said in a 2011 interview with Revolver that her husband had agreed to get help for his drug problem just one day before he died.

After a lengthy hiatus, SLIPKNOT resumed touring in 2011, with Donnie Steele playing bass live. The band in 2014 secured the services of British musician Alessandro "Vman" Venturella to play bass on tour and in the studio.

Paul was 38 years old at the time of his death.