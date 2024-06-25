SLIPKNOT's M. SHAWN CRAHAN: 'You're Gonna Get' New 'Music Really Soon'

In a new interview with Revolver magazine, SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) was asked when fans can expect to hear some new music from him and his bandmates. He responded: "Well, one thing I can say is this: There's always going to be new SLIPKNOT music. But we've also said that there is a filter, and we are the filter, and that filter must go through everyone. And when I was telling you that we're doing a lot better communicating, now apply that to communicating about music. I can say that there's gonna be music sooner than you can imagine, delivered to you in a way you can't imagine. And I'm excited because we're not on a label. And there's a lot of dismay with that, you know what I mean? But there's also a lot of middle fingers with that. I love it, you know? Come and get us, or we'll come to get you."

Asked if SLIPKNOT will be putting out the new music independently or if the band is seeking a new label home after being on Roadrunner Records for nearly a quarter century, Crahan said: "What I can tell you is that we've already been motivating around creating music, because of the love of doing it. So you're gonna get music really soon. And if I can have a loud voice in it, I will make sure that we have at least a good amount of music put out before we do anything with anybody. Now, I don't hate labels. In fact, I'm from the generation of record deals and producers and pre-producing your album and cutting to two-inch tape. So, I have a fantasy with all that; I like it when we can just book our plane tickets and go rock out in the studio. If we don't go with a label, we're gonna have to do all that ourselves, which might mean hiring some people to help pick up the loose ends, which makes it a business — and I'm not sure we're interested in opening up another business. But I am interested in understanding what it means to go directly from our brains to your brain with nobody in the way; I'm interested in that potential."

Last month, SLIPKNOT revealed that a new song "Long May You Die" was recorded during recent sessions with the band's latest addition, former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande.

In an interview with Brazil's Veja São Paulo, Eloy hinted that he and his new bandmates had worked on new material together, saying: "I think that was also part of the audition. They threw new ideas at me to see what my songwriting was like," he said. "They wanted to test me in every way."

However, Casagrande clarified that "I'm still trying to understand how the dynamics of the band work. It's not so clear yet how things work in terms of records and new songs. We've written a few things, and they're shelved for the time being.

"I don't think there’s any pressure to record new material," he added. "But I'm sure they want to, I don't know when, because right now the band is focused on celebrating its 25th anniversary."

SLIPKNOT has played a handful of shows so far with Casagrande, including on April 25 at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California, April 27 at Sick New World in Las Vegas, Nevada and May 12 at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For all the gigs so far in 2024, SLIPKNOT adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

After parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November, SLIPKNOT teased fans with a hint about a new drummer four months ago, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption "Rehearsal."

The band explained in a statement that the split with Weinberg was a creative decision. Jay followed up with a statement of his own, saying that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" by his dismissal.

Weinberg has since joined SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

Casagrande abruptly quit SEPULTURA nearly five months ago, shortly before he was supposed to begin rehearsals for the band's recently launched 40th-anniversary farewell tour.

"February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving SEPULTURA to pursue a career in another project," the band said in a statement.

Casagrande joined SEPULTURA nearly 13 years ago as the replacement for Jean Dolabella.

SLIPKNOT's latest album "The End, So Far", arrived in August 2022. It marked the band's the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the group in June 2023, and Weinberg.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner