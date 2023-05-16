SLIPKNOT's MICK THOMSON Joins ESP Guitars Artist Roster

ESP Guitars has announced that acclaimed guitarist Mick Thomson of iconic American metal band SLIPKNOT has joined the ESP artist roster. The company also confirmed that a new ESP/LTD Signature Series guitar is in development for Thomson.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mick as part of the ESP family," says Tony Rauser, ESP director of artist relations. "Mick is one of the most respected and influential players in the world of metal guitar. The intensity of his aggressive playing style with SLIPKNOT fits perfectly with the energy at ESP."

"Couldn't be happier to be in the ESP family," said Thomson. "So impressed with everything I've been playing live, and there's a great energy with everyone I've dealt with. We are currently working on specs for some customs that I know will be killer. It's been taking longer than expected, as deciding on a model hasn't been easy. Too many possibilities for monster guitars. Admittedly, It's been a great problem to have."

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Thomson joined SLIPKNOT in 1996, not long after its initial formation. The band has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards and has received a multitude of other honors. SLIPKNOT has sold over 30 million albums worldwide since their self-titled debut was released in 1999. Known in SLIPKNOT as #7, Thomson's innovative guitar style has brought him acclaim across a wide range of metal publications, and has been described as highly influential on many players who sought to capture his unique blend of downtuned riffs and hypnotic lead lines. In addition to seven studio albums, SLIPKNOT has released two live albums, a compilation album, and five live DVDs. Their latest album, "The End, So Far", was released in September 2022.

Founded in 1975, the ESP Guitar Company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD.

For more information call 800-423-8388 or visit www.espguitars.com.

Photos courtesy of ESP / Jeff Klopmeyer Communications