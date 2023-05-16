  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT's MICK THOMSON Joins ESP Guitars Artist Roster

May 16, 2023

ESP Guitars has announced that acclaimed guitarist Mick Thomson of iconic American metal band SLIPKNOT has joined the ESP artist roster. The company also confirmed that a new ESP/LTD Signature Series guitar is in development for Thomson.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mick as part of the ESP family," says Tony Rauser, ESP director of artist relations. "Mick is one of the most respected and influential players in the world of metal guitar. The intensity of his aggressive playing style with SLIPKNOT fits perfectly with the energy at ESP."

"Couldn't be happier to be in the ESP family," said Thomson. "So impressed with everything I've been playing live, and there's a great energy with everyone I've dealt with. We are currently working on specs for some customs that I know will be killer. It's been taking longer than expected, as deciding on a model hasn't been easy. Too many possibilities for monster guitars. Admittedly, It's been a great problem to have."

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, Thomson joined SLIPKNOT in 1996, not long after its initial formation. The band has been nominated for 10 Grammy awards and has received a multitude of other honors. SLIPKNOT has sold over 30 million albums worldwide since their self-titled debut was released in 1999. Known in SLIPKNOT as #7, Thomson's innovative guitar style has brought him acclaim across a wide range of metal publications, and has been described as highly influential on many players who sought to capture his unique blend of downtuned riffs and hypnotic lead lines. In addition to seven studio albums, SLIPKNOT has released two live albums, a compilation album, and five live DVDs. Their latest album, "The End, So Far", was released in September 2022.

Founded in 1975, the ESP Guitar Company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD.

For more information call 800-423-8388 or visit www.espguitars.com.

Photos courtesy of ESP / Jeff Klopmeyer Communications

Find more on Slipknot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).