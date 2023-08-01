SLIPKNOT's MICK THOMSON Joins FISHMAN Fluence Artist Roster

Fishman has welcomed Mick Thomson to its family of Fluence artists. Also known as #7 in the multi-platinum, genre-defining metal band SLIPKNOT, Mick has chosen Fluence pickups to capture his formidable and intense playing style.

His immediately recognizable style is a sonic blend of drop-tuned riffs, percussive groove-based rhythms, and fluid, face-melting leads. The innovative guitarist is known for his thick and heavy, high-gain guitar tones which have helped define the Grammy Award-winning band's signature sound.

Mick's guitar hero status has been cemented by SLIPKNOT's bombastic, high-energy live shows and over 30 million albums sold.

"We're excited to announce that we have officially signed Mick Thomson to our esteemed artist roster," says Ken Susi, Fishman Fluence brand manager. "His exceptional talent, passion, and dedication to his craft are truly remarkable, and we're thrilled to have him on board. We wholeheartedly believe that this collaboration marks the beginning of a long-lasting relationship."

"I'm honored to be part of the Fishman family. Their Fluence pickups are unlike anything else there is. The result is a punch and clarity that is much improved," states Thomson.

There was never a band like SLIPKNOT, and there will never be another. Like a spore out of the Midwest, they've quietly bloomed into the most uncompromising, undeniable, and unique presence on the planet whose influence transcends genres and generations. Since sowing the seeds for revolution in Iowa during 1999, these musical outliers have captured a Grammy Award alongside 10 nominations, scored 12 platinum and 41 gold album certifications around the world, and logged over 8.5 billion global streams and 3.5 billion video views to date — unprecedented for a rock act in this generation or any other. Rolling Stone cited the seminal platinum-selling 2001 album "Iowa" among "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums Of All Time," while The Ringer attested, "They're the most important heavy band of their era."

In addition to marking the group's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, their sixth full-length album, "We Are Not Your Kind", bowed at No. 1 in 12 countries worldwide in 2019. Selling out shows on multiple continents, they deliver an irreplicable multi-sensory experience on tour and through their own festival Knotfest. With their seventh album "The End, So Far", SLIPKNOT are back, and nothing will be the same again.

For over 40 years, Fishman has been providing musicians with high-quality gear that empowers — and inspires — them to discover their own unique, authentic sound. Fishman's ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped the company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories. Around the world and night after night, Fishman products are proudly played by musicians on stages big and small.