SLIPKNOT's Performance At 2024 KNOTFEST IOWA Cut Short Due To Severe Weather

SLIPKNOT was forced to cut its set short last night (Saturday, September 21) at the band's Knotfest Iowa festival due to "severe weather" conditions.

The Iowa-based nine-piece was originally scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. but ended up going on an hour earlier after set times for all the acts were "adjusted for the best possible experience."

The day began with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the first band, HOLY WARS, taking the main stage at 11:30 a.m.

In the early evening, organizers posted about changes to the set times on social media, writing: "Attention: Due to the threat of incoming severe weather, set times have been adjusted to accommodate all acts for the best possible experience. DYING WISH - 6pm; Till Lindemann - 630pm; GWAR - 7pm; SLIPKNOT - 8pm".

Around three hours later, after SLIPKNOT had managed to play an 11-song set that last less than an hour, the organizers shut down the event, writing on social media: "Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating, and it is time to pull the plug. Please exit the park slowly and drive home safely. Thanks for joining us at Knotfest Iowa."

Nearly 20,000 fans were expected to attend this year's Knotfest Iowa, which featured two stages and 13 bands.

General admission tickets for the event were priced at $125 each, with four-packs available for $299.

Fans at Knotfest Iowa were able to tour the Slipknot Museum, a mobile immersive exhibit highlighting the band's history. Instruments, memorabilia and more were on display for fans who bought tickets, which cost $25 through September 20 or $40 on September 21.

The previous Knotfest Iowa was held in 2021 and saw approximately 30,000 attendees take to the Balloon Classic Field in Indianola where long lines and inaccessible water plagued experiences, according to We Are Iowa.

SLIPKNOT is next scheduled to perform at the Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival on September 26, followed by an appearance at Sacramento, California's Aftershock on October 11.

Image credit: MusicJunkie422

