  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SLIPKNOT's Performance At 2024 KNOTFEST IOWA Cut Short Due To Severe Weather

September 22, 2024

SLIPKNOT was forced to cut its set short last night (Saturday, September 21) at the band's Knotfest Iowa festival due to "severe weather" conditions.

The Iowa-based nine-piece was originally scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. but ended up going on an hour earlier after set times for all the acts were "adjusted for the best possible experience."

The day began with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the first band, HOLY WARS, taking the main stage at 11:30 a.m.

In the early evening, organizers posted about changes to the set times on social media, writing: "Attention: Due to the threat of incoming severe weather, set times have been adjusted to accommodate all acts for the best possible experience. DYING WISH - 6pm; Till Lindemann - 630pm; GWAR - 7pm; SLIPKNOT - 8pm".

Around three hours later, after SLIPKNOT had managed to play an 11-song set that last less than an hour, the organizers shut down the event, writing on social media: "Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating, and it is time to pull the plug. Please exit the park slowly and drive home safely. Thanks for joining us at Knotfest Iowa."

Nearly 20,000 fans were expected to attend this year's Knotfest Iowa, which featured two stages and 13 bands.

General admission tickets for the event were priced at $125 each, with four-packs available for $299.

Fans at Knotfest Iowa were able to tour the Slipknot Museum, a mobile immersive exhibit highlighting the band's history. Instruments, memorabilia and more were on display for fans who bought tickets, which cost $25 through September 20 or $40 on September 21.

The previous Knotfest Iowa was held in 2021 and saw approximately 30,000 attendees take to the Balloon Classic Field in Indianola where long lines and inaccessible water plagued experiences, according to We Are Iowa.

SLIPKNOT is next scheduled to perform at the Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life festival on September 26, followed by an appearance at Sacramento, California's Aftershock on October 11.

Image credit: MusicJunkie422

Unfortunately, the weather is not cooperating, and it is time to pull the plug. Please exit the park slowly and drive home safely. Thanks for joining us at Knotfest Iowa.

Posted by Des Moines Water Works Park on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Knotfest Iowa
Attention: Due to the threat of incoming severe weather, set times have been adjusted to accommodate all...

Posted by Des Moines Water Works Park on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Find more on Slipknot
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).