SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON Reflects On His First Show Back After Bonfire Explosion

On Sunday, September 1, SLIPKNOT's Sid Wilson played his first show since suffering severe burns in a bonfire explosion. Speaking about the performance, which took place at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, Wilson told TMZ: "I've been basically bedridden up until then. So, I hadn't been practicing or anything. And the skin is tighter now, so I have to keep exercising my hand to make sure that the skin doesn't heal tight as to heal normal. So, when I was practicing backstage — I practice for, like, anywhere between three and five hours straight before I play. So, I got about — what did I get? About two hours in? Probably about two hours in, because of the logistics of getting to the show. So, I could feel immediately, like, how much tighter the skin was around my hand and the articulation. The left hand's not quite as bad as the right. The right arm and hand is pretty bad. The new skin has grown from underneath everything and it's all flaking off now. We've cut most of the skin off."

Wilson sustained the burns from a bonfire on his farm in Iowa where he lives with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne and their two-year-old son Sidney.

"Kelly's been great through the whole thing," Sid told TMZ. "She's been the go-between for the nurses and me. So she's Nurse Kelly. [Laughs] She's had me on such a strict regimen of just changing everything and cleaning everything, wiping everything, making sure I'm shaving every day, just all the steps they said to do and then some. She goes extra, extra hard. My face has healed incredibly fast. They said it would heal fast. And now it's just pink where everything was. I have like some acne kind of like looking stuff down my neck and on my cheek, but overall everything's coming along great. The thing that's hard right now is being in sunlight. So I kind of feel like a vampire."

Last week, Wilson told Fox News about the bonfire that caused his injuries: "A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down. So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I'm not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it."

After alerting Kelly, Sid was rushed to an urgent care before being transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines.

When Wilson first revealed his initial wounds — which included blisters and inflamed, red skin all over his arms, his cheeks and even on his lips — he told his fans that he planned to recover quickly so he could join his SLIPKNOT bandmates for their tour,.

SLIPKNOT later released the following statement via social media: "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."