SODOM Announces New Album 'The Arsonist', Shares 'Trigger Discipline' Single

German thrash metal veterans SODOM will release their new album, "The Arsonist", on June 27, 2025 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer.

We all know that good music is always also a question of sound. To this end, the human factor is crucial — along with the right equipment, of course. After all it's about authenticity and individual personality. With that in mind, SODOM came to a logical conclusion: to enable the most natural production possible, the drum parts on "The Arsonist" were recorded using a 24-track analog tape machine. No studio tricks, no digital overdubs, or, to quote frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such: "No plastic! The difference in sound compared to today's standard drum productions is amazing and has had a positive effect on all the instruments. Naturally, time and effort as well as costs were also higher, but we're happy to fork out for a superior result."

However, it's not only the complex production process that testifies to the band's exceptional creative spirit, but also their diverse songwriting, which saw all four SODOM musicians — Thomas "Angelripper" Such (vocals, bass),Frank Blackfire (guitar),York Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums) — involved in the development of the material on "The Arsonist".

Tom says: "Frank contributed those typical SODOM riffs and hooks again, whereas York favors more epic songwriting. As a perfect complement to both of them, Toni, who is also an excellent guitarist, contributed a number of songs and helped to make the album even more versatile."

The first single and lyric video, "Trigger Discipline", the toughest song on "The Arsonist", is released today. The song sounds equally martial and is about a sniper who has completely lost control of his actions and shoots people indiscriminately.

"The Arsonist" track listing:

01. The Arsonist

02. Battle Of Harvest Moon

03. Trigger Discipline

04. The Spirits That I Called

05. Witchhunter

06. Scavenger

07. Gun Without Groom

08. Taphephobia

09. Sane Insanity

10. A.W.T.F.

11. Twilight Void

12. Obliteration Of The Aeons

13. Return To God In Parts

In a recent interview with Ghost Cult Magazine, Tom spoke about SODOM's plans for 2025. He said in part: "I wanna slow down everything in next year. I don't wanna stop with the band, but I wanna slow down a little bit. It's like [SLAYER bassist/vocalist] Tom Araya — I need more time for my family, I need more time for my hunting and I need more time for my friends and I need more time for myself. So I have to slow down a little bit.

"I need a break, because after the pandemic, we did so many shows and we did so many things because I'm busy every day with the stuff," he explained. "I'm working 12 [hours] a [day], maybe more. I get some health issues — I get the same, like Tom Araya, with my spine, with my neck, my ears, my eyes. I have to fix it. But I need more time. But if you're on the road every day and all the time, you can do nothing. So we'll see what happens. We wanna wait for the new album and wanna wait for the reaction. And we'll see what happens."

Angelripper added: "If I [don't] have so much shows in the next year, I have more time for the back catalog, I have more time for the new album, I have more time for this, for that. I never stopped doing my job and I never stopped doing my work, but I can't tour so much next year. That is a problem, because you have one show or two shows in South America and you are on tour for 10 days. You waste time on airports, on hotels, on soundchecks, whatever. I need to take care of my time. I need to take care of myself."

In November 2023, SODOM released a new EP, "1982", via SPV/Steamhammer.

SODOM's 40th-anniversary album, "40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom", arrived in October 2022 through Steamhammer/SPV. The LP included one song from each of the previous studio albums receiving a re-recorded treatment from SODOM's current lineup. The CD and vinyl double LP with their martial cover artwork penned by Eliran Kantor (KREATOR, TESTAMENT, GWAR, among others) contain 17 tracks, all newly recorded by Such, Frank Blackfire (guitar),Yorck Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums).

SODOM's latest studio album, "Genesis XIX", came out in November 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.

Angelripper previously described "Genesis XIX" as "one of the toughest and most diverse studio recordings that SODOM have ever released."