SODOM's TOM ANGELRIPPER Didn't Want To Describe Late Drummer WITCHHUNTER As A 'Hero' In Tribute Song

In a new interview with Terry Palamara of Loud And Proud Italy, SODOM frontman Thomas "Angelripper" Such spoke about German thrashers' music video for their new song "Witchhunter". The track, which will appear on the band's upcoming studio album "The Arsonist", is SODOM's homage to the group's late drummer Christian Dudek (a.k.a. Witchhunter). The "Witchhunter" clip was created by ex-SODOM guitarist Andy Brings. Asked how the idea for this tribute came about, Tom said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Witchhunter, this guy's always present, and especially when we recorded the '40 Years' album [2022's '40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom']; we re-recorded all the stuff. We get more into the old material. We listened to the complete 'Obsessed By Cruelty' album [in order to decide] which song [to re-record]. And [current SODOM drummer] Toni [Merkel] always taught me, he said, 'Witchhunter was a great drummer.' He was more chaotic. And Toni also tried to get the chaotic Witchhunter style with accurate modern drumming nowadays. And he's always present. When we play live, we play songs from Witchhunter.

"You have to realize Witchhunter was my best friend in this times," he continued. "He was my drinking buddy in the beginning of the '80s — '82 — and Witchhunter and me, we ran the band. So he's always present. And when I start writing lyrics about him, I don't wanna describe him as a big hero. He had a big impact in the drummer scene, in the metal scene — I know — but his life went so tragic in the end."

Tom added: "Witchhunter was always a very funny person. We were always laughing about everything, but I know his inner conflicts he was fighting with. He [had] problems with his girlfriend, he [had] problems with alcohol abuse, he [had] problems with his mother, family problems. But he never told me. He never spoke about it. He was always a funny guy… [But] Witchhunter was a completely different person than you realized he was. The people say, 'Oh, Witchhunter's always funny.' Yeah, because he's always drunk. That is the reason why he's always funny. And I know him. I don't wanna tell the truth about Witchhunter, because of the alcohol abuse was over the last decades. And so I never said Witchhunter was the best drummer, he was the best drinker, he was the best lover. He was always a man full of problems."

Tom confirmed that he had a troubled relationship with Witchhunter shortly before the drummer's death. "Yeah, we recorded 'The Final Sign Of Evil' [album together]," he said. "That was the last thing we did. And that was a mess. He was not able to play the drums in one take, like Toni or whatever. He was completely drunk. And then after recording this album, he dropped [out of] complete contact to me and all the others in the scene. That was the last time I saw him. And then a couple of years later I got a message. We were in South America on tour, [and I was told] Witchhunter died. That's it. And I know where he's buried. Sometimes I visit him.

"In the end, he was full of aggression, because I kicked him out of the band," Tom continued. "And that was a big problem. I kicked him out of the band, or we — that was Andy Brings and me — and then he starts drinking more and more. And he always had a dream to form [his] own band, WITCHHUNTER, and he never got it, because he couldn't play anymore. He was drunk completely the whole day, so he [could] never find any other musicians who wanted to work with him. Very tragic.

"What I can tell you don't take drugs and don't drink so much," Angelripper added. "I [lost] so many friends. I [lost] a lot of other guitarists and friends around the music scene by alcohol."

"The Arsonist" will arrive on June 27, 2025 worldwide through SPV/Steamhammer.

All four SODOM musicians — Such, Frank Blackfire (guitar),York Segatz (guitar) and Merkel were involved in the development of the material on "The Arsonist".

The first single and lyric video, "Trigger Discipline", was released in early April.

In November 2023, SODOM released an EP, "1982", via SPV/Steamhammer.

SODOM's 40th-anniversary album, "40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom", arrived in October 2022 through Steamhammer/SPV. The LP included one song from each of the previous studio albums receiving a re-recorded treatment from SODOM's current lineup. The CD and vinyl double LP with their martial cover artwork penned by Eliran Kantor (KREATOR, TESTAMENT, GWAR, among others) contain 17 tracks, all newly recorded by Such, Blackfire, Segatz and Merkel.

SODOM's last studio album, "Genesis XIX", came out in November 2020 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The disc was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover art of Joe Petagno of MOTÖRHEAD fame.