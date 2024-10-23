SONIC TEMPLE 2025 Festival: Full Music Lineup Announced

SONIC TEMPLE 2025 Festival: Full Music Lineup AnnouncedOctober 23, 2024
The full music lineup has been announced for the fourth year of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, including some incredible firsts for the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America, held May 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
More than 100 bands will take the stage during the four-day destination event, marking its biggest year ever. The festival will feature a massive lineup of rock royalty, including LINKIN PARK with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong; they will make their debut at Sonic Temple headlining on Saturday in one of the band's first shows in seven years. As previously announced, METALLICA will also appear at Sonic Temple for the first time ever in 2025 for a "No Repeat Weekend" offering two unique headlining sets over two nights (Friday and Sunday).
Thursday night at Sonic Temple will feature headliner KORN, along with BAD OMENS and THREE DAYS GRACE. On Friday, METALLICA will be supported by ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER, and on Saturday LINKIN PARK will be supported by INCUBUS and I PREVAIL. METALLICA will close out the weekend on Sunday night with ALICE IN CHAINS and CHEVELLE.
"We're thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of METALLICA to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we're excited to make it a reality," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "With over 100 bands, including powerhouses KORN, BAD OMENS and INCUBUS, alongside the highly anticipated return of LINKIN PARK, and the reunion of THREE DAYS GRACE with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can't wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!"
KORN said, "We're looking forward to coming back and headlining Sonic Temple in 2025 for our friends at DWP, and performing for all of our incredible fans in Columbus, Ohio."
Other highlights for Sonic Temple 2025 include:
* THREE DAYS GRACE: Highly demanded reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier
* GWAR: Celebrating their 40th anniversary
* CROSSFADE: First performance in 13 years
* SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET: One of the first U.S. festival appearances for the new band from SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian
* ACID BATH: Very rare reunion performance
* BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: 20th-anniversary set of their album "The Poison"
* TRIVIUM: 20th-anniversary set of their album "Ascendancy"
THREE DAYS GRACE's Adam Gontier said: "I couldn't be more excited to not only be back together with the rest of the band, but having THREE DAYS GRACE joining all our friends and amazing bands at Sonic Temple as our first festival appearance is going to be a very special night."
The full music lineup for Sonic Temple 2025 is as follows:
METALLICA
LINKIN PARK
KORN
BAD OMENS
INCUBUS
ALICE IN CHAINS
ROB ZOMBIE
THREE DAYS GRACE
ALICE COOPER
I PREVAIL
MASTODON
JIMMY EAT WORLD
ACID BATH
CHEVELLE
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
ICE NINE KILLS
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
TRIVIUM
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
MINISTRY
CANNIBAL CORPSE
POWER TRIP
UNDEROATH
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
GRANDSON
POPPY
ARCH ENEMY
JINJER
SEVENDUST
BADFLOWER
TESTAMENT
CROSSFADE
HATEBREED
OF MICE & MEN
QUICKSAND
HOOBASTANK
CAVALERA
EXODUS
AS I LAY DYING
GWAR
DEAFHEAVEN
FILTER
HEALTH
CITIZEN SOLDIER
FROM ASHES TO NEW
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
SILVERSTEIN
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
ALL SHALL PERISH
OVERKILL
OBITUARY
ALL THAT REMAINS
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
FIT FOR A KING
SET IT OFF
WHITECHAPEL
SUNAMI
SPEED
MUNICIPAL WASTE
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
CONVERGE
SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET
NITZER EBB
AFTER THE BURIAL
ERRA
INVENT ANIMATE
ESCAPE THE FATE
THE PLOT IN YOU
ALIEN ANT FARM
NAILS
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY
THE ACACIA STRAIN
BLOODYWOOD
TRUST COMPANY
SICK PUPPIES
ORGY
JESUS PIECE
PAIN OF TRUTH
FAME ON FIRE
ARMORED SAINT
CATEGORY 7
GATECREEPER
BOUNDARIES
SANGUISUGABOGG
SHADOW OF INTENT
SILENT PLANET
SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS
FRAMING HANLEY
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
UPON A BURNING BODY
FROZEN SOUL
CASKETS
I SET MY FRIENDS ON FIRE
CANDY
ANGELMAKER
WIND WALKERS
NEVERTEL
LEFT TO SUFFER
200 STAB WOUNDS
PEELINGFLESH
RETURN TO DUST
SILLY GOOSE
UNCURED
DEAD HEAT
GRIDIRON
All single day, 2-day and 4-day general admission and VIP passes for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are on sale now at www.SonicTempleFestival.com where fans can find a range of new pass types for 2025. This includes a brand-new Rock Royalty Reserved Pass with a dedicated lounge and reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts, all of which offers the best way to experience the festival. Full details for the available pass types can be found at sonictemplefestival.com/passes/. Limited quantities of 4-Day Field GA remain available.
Select single day offerings, 4-day Columbus Owners Club, and RV camping passes are sold out. Fans can book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.
Sonic Temple passes can be secured starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase),with almost 6 months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.
In addition to METALLICA's anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of METALLICA onsite experiences all weekend long, including the Blackened Whiskey Bar and Blackened Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between Blackened Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and METALLICA. The Blackened Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.
A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025),Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.
For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.
