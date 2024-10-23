SONIC TEMPLE 2025 Festival: Full Music Lineup Announced

The full music lineup has been announced for the fourth year of Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, including some incredible firsts for the Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America, held May 8, 9, 10 and 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

More than 100 bands will take the stage during the four-day destination event, marking its biggest year ever. The festival will feature a massive lineup of rock royalty, including LINKIN PARK with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong; they will make their debut at Sonic Temple headlining on Saturday in one of the band's first shows in seven years. As previously announced, METALLICA will also appear at Sonic Temple for the first time ever in 2025 for a "No Repeat Weekend" offering two unique headlining sets over two nights (Friday and Sunday).

Thursday night at Sonic Temple will feature headliner KORN, along with BAD OMENS and THREE DAYS GRACE. On Friday, METALLICA will be supported by ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER, and on Saturday LINKIN PARK will be supported by INCUBUS and I PREVAIL. METALLICA will close out the weekend on Sunday night with ALICE IN CHAINS and CHEVELLE.

"We're thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans! Bringing two nights of METALLICA to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we're excited to make it a reality," says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. "With over 100 bands, including powerhouses KORN, BAD OMENS and INCUBUS, alongside the highly anticipated return of LINKIN PARK, and the reunion of THREE DAYS GRACE with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year. We can't wait to see everyone at Sonic Temple!"

KORN said, "We're looking forward to coming back and headlining Sonic Temple in 2025 for our friends at DWP, and performing for all of our incredible fans in Columbus, Ohio."

Other highlights for Sonic Temple 2025 include:

* THREE DAYS GRACE: Highly demanded reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier

* GWAR: Celebrating their 40th anniversary

* CROSSFADE: First performance in 13 years

* SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET: One of the first U.S. festival appearances for the new band from SYSTEM OF A DOWN bassist Shavo Odadjian

* ACID BATH: Very rare reunion performance

* BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: 20th-anniversary set of their album "The Poison"

* TRIVIUM: 20th-anniversary set of their album "Ascendancy"

THREE DAYS GRACE's Adam Gontier said: "I couldn't be more excited to not only be back together with the rest of the band, but having THREE DAYS GRACE joining all our friends and amazing bands at Sonic Temple as our first festival appearance is going to be a very special night."

The full music lineup for Sonic Temple 2025 is as follows:

METALLICA

LINKIN PARK

KORN

BAD OMENS

INCUBUS

ALICE IN CHAINS

ROB ZOMBIE

THREE DAYS GRACE

ALICE COOPER

I PREVAIL

MASTODON

JIMMY EAT WORLD

ACID BATH

CHEVELLE

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

ICE NINE KILLS

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

TRIVIUM

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

MINISTRY

CANNIBAL CORPSE

POWER TRIP

UNDEROATH

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

GRANDSON

POPPY

ARCH ENEMY

JINJER

SEVENDUST

BADFLOWER

TESTAMENT

CROSSFADE

HATEBREED

OF MICE & MEN

QUICKSAND

HOOBASTANK

CAVALERA

EXODUS

AS I LAY DYING

GWAR

DEAFHEAVEN

FILTER

HEALTH

CITIZEN SOLDIER

FROM ASHES TO NEW

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

SILVERSTEIN

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

ALL SHALL PERISH

OVERKILL

OBITUARY

ALL THAT REMAINS

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

FIT FOR A KING

SET IT OFF

WHITECHAPEL

SUNAMI

SPEED

MUNICIPAL WASTE

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

CONVERGE

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET

NITZER EBB

AFTER THE BURIAL

ERRA

INVENT ANIMATE

ESCAPE THE FATE

THE PLOT IN YOU

ALIEN ANT FARM

NAILS

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

THE ACACIA STRAIN

BLOODYWOOD

TRUST COMPANY

SICK PUPPIES

ORGY

JESUS PIECE

PAIN OF TRUTH

FAME ON FIRE

ARMORED SAINT

CATEGORY 7

GATECREEPER

BOUNDARIES

SANGUISUGABOGG

SHADOW OF INTENT

SILENT PLANET

SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS

FRAMING HANLEY

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

UPON A BURNING BODY

FROZEN SOUL

CASKETS

I SET MY FRIENDS ON FIRE

CANDY

ANGELMAKER

WIND WALKERS

NEVERTEL

LEFT TO SUFFER

200 STAB WOUNDS

PEELINGFLESH

RETURN TO DUST

SILLY GOOSE

UNCURED

DEAD HEAT

GRIDIRON

All single day, 2-day and 4-day general admission and VIP passes for Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival are on sale now at www.SonicTempleFestival.com where fans can find a range of new pass types for 2025. This includes a brand-new Rock Royalty Reserved Pass with a dedicated lounge and reserved seats for the first time in the history of the festival, as well as commemorative gifts, all of which offers the best way to experience the festival. Full details for the available pass types can be found at sonictemplefestival.com/passes/. Limited quantities of 4-Day Field GA remain available.

Select single day offerings, 4-day Columbus Owners Club, and RV camping passes are sold out. Fans can book an official Sonic Temple festival hotel via Jampack, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives.

Sonic Temple passes can be secured starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase),with almost 6 months to pay them off in full. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

In addition to METALLICA's anticipated performances, fans will be able to enjoy a variety of METALLICA onsite experiences all weekend long, including the Blackened Whiskey Bar and Blackened Burger Bar, featuring a collaboration between Blackened Whiskey, celebrity chef Chris Santos and METALLICA. The Blackened Burger Bar is where exceptional spirits, culinary creations, and the power of music collide in a fusion of flavors and rock, receiving rave reviews as the favorite fan experience and food selection of DWP 2024 festivals.

A favorite onsite haunt, The Dive Bar, will also be back, along with the Sonic Temple live art program, which will be bigger than ever in 2025. Featured artists from last year's art program include Terry Urban (who will be designing a limited-edition hoodie for Sonic Temple 2025),Jay Howell, Monster Steve, Lamour Supreme and AWAL.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.