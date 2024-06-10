Sons Of METALLICA Members Announce BASTARDANE And OTTTO Summer 2024 Tour

BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, will team up with OTTTO, the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, will join forces for "The Reconquest Tour", a 24-date trek across North America that will see BASTARDANE perform songs from its recently released album "Catatonic Symphony" and serve as the debut tour for OTTTO's new singer Tito Dutta.

Dutta bring a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio, which is working on new music with the Indian-born singer.

"It's an intriguing and a new fundamental milestone in the trajectory of OTTTO," Tye Trujillo says of Dutta's addition.

OTTTO's debut album, "Life Is A Game", arrived in the spring of 2023 with Metal Injection saying "OTTTO are destined for stardom. There's little doubt here."

BASTARDANE's new album, "Catatonic Symphony", features 16 tracks spread across 77 minutes, showcasing the Los Angeles-based band's evolution since their 2022 debut, "Is This Rage?"Sonic Perspectives said "it won't be long before these sludgy thrashers are ready to take their own seat upon the heavy metal throne."

Castor Hetfield shares: "The new songs we've got on 'Catatonic Symphony' kick butt. We put a lot of heart into the album and cannot wait to hit the road and play it live."

"The Reconquest Tour" dates:

August 02 - New York, NY @ Market Hotel

August 03 - Boston, MA 2 Brighton Music Hall

August 04 - Montreal, QC @ Foufones Electriques

August 06 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

August 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

August 09 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

August 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

August 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

August 12 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

August 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

August 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

August 18 - Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

August 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

August 22 - Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern

August 23 - Calgary, AB @ Modern Love

August 24 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

August 27 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

August 28 - Portland, OR @ Twilight Café & Bar

August 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

September 02 - Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

September 04 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

September 05 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

September 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

BASTARDANE is Castor Hetfield (vocals/drums),Ethan Sirotzki (guitar),Luca Badan (bass) and Jacobious Lovebone (vocals). The Los Angeles-based act has released two albums: "Catatonic Symphony" (2024) and "Is This Rage?" (2022). Praised for their intense, unapologetic live performances, BASTARDANE makes the kind of music that they want to make because they want to make it.

Castor, who lists bands like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, OPETH and TOOL as major influences, told Savannah Morning News that he isn't overly concerned about having his father's name brought up in every article about BASTARDANE.

"All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in," Castor said. "It's not bothersome, but it is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person. We're making our own kind of music. Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the Internet and it's a little strange for me. We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here."

OTTTO is Tye Trujillo (bass),Triko Chavez (drums) and Tito Dutta (vocals). OTTTO's recently released album, "Life Is A Game", is a blend between heavy hardcore punk, sludge, and alternative. Experience Vinyl described the album as "going at it hard, fast, and without any traditional rules," while Kerrang! said the band is a "hyper-ambitious trio who refuse to be pigeonholed and just want to have fun."

Hetfield and Trujillo aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.

In December 2021, BASTARDANE, TAIPEI HOUSTON and OTTTO performed as part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

BASTARDANE photo credit: Justin Mohlman

OTTTO photo credit: Melissa Castro