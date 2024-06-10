  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Sons Of METALLICA Members Announce BASTARDANE And OTTTO Summer 2024 Tour

June 10, 2024

BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, will team up with OTTTO, the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, will join forces for "The Reconquest Tour", a 24-date trek across North America that will see BASTARDANE perform songs from its recently released album "Catatonic Symphony" and serve as the debut tour for OTTTO's new singer Tito Dutta.

Dutta bring a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio, which is working on new music with the Indian-born singer.

"It's an intriguing and a new fundamental milestone in the trajectory of OTTTO," Tye Trujillo says of Dutta's addition.

OTTTO's debut album, "Life Is A Game", arrived in the spring of 2023 with Metal Injection saying "OTTTO are destined for stardom. There's little doubt here."

BASTARDANE's new album, "Catatonic Symphony", features 16 tracks spread across 77 minutes, showcasing the Los Angeles-based band's evolution since their 2022 debut, "Is This Rage?"Sonic Perspectives said "it won't be long before these sludgy thrashers are ready to take their own seat upon the heavy metal throne."

Castor Hetfield shares: "The new songs we've got on 'Catatonic Symphony' kick butt. We put a lot of heart into the album and cannot wait to hit the road and play it live."

"The Reconquest Tour" dates:

August 02 - New York, NY @ Market Hotel
August 03 - Boston, MA 2 Brighton Music Hall
August 04 - Montreal, QC @ Foufones Electriques
August 06 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's
August 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
August 09 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
August 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
August 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
August 12 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
August 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
August 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
August 18 - Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
August 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
August 22 - Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern
August 23 - Calgary, AB @ Modern Love
August 24 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
August 27 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
August 28 - Portland, OR @ Twilight Café & Bar
August 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
September 02 - Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone
September 04 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
September 05 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer
September 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

BASTARDANE is Castor Hetfield (vocals/drums),Ethan Sirotzki (guitar),Luca Badan (bass) and Jacobious Lovebone (vocals). The Los Angeles-based act has released two albums: "Catatonic Symphony" (2024) and "Is This Rage?" (2022). Praised for their intense, unapologetic live performances, BASTARDANE makes the kind of music that they want to make because they want to make it.

Castor, who lists bands like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, OPETH and TOOL as major influences, told Savannah Morning News that he isn't overly concerned about having his father's name brought up in every article about BASTARDANE.

"All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in," Castor said. "It's not bothersome, but it is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person. We're making our own kind of music. Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the Internet and it's a little strange for me. We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here."

OTTTO is Tye Trujillo (bass),Triko Chavez (drums) and Tito Dutta (vocals). OTTTO's recently released album, "Life Is A Game", is a blend between heavy hardcore punk, sludge, and alternative. Experience Vinyl described the album as "going at it hard, fast, and without any traditional rules," while Kerrang! said the band is a "hyper-ambitious trio who refuse to be pigeonholed and just want to have fun."

Hetfield and Trujillo aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.

In December 2021, BASTARDANE, TAIPEI HOUSTON and OTTTO performed as part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

BASTARDANE photo credit: Justin Mohlman

OTTTO photo credit: Melissa Castro

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).