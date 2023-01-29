SORTILÈGE To Release New Album 'Apocalypso' In March

Classic French heavy metal band SORTILÈGE will release a new album, "Apocalypso", on March 3 via Season Of Mist. The LP includes all-new songs composed by the group's revamped lineup, featuring only singer Christian "Zouille" Augustin from the band's classic formation.

According to a press release, "Apocalypso" was created with the idea of keeping SORTILÈGE's DNA while adding some modernity to it along with a more powerful and outstanding hypnotic vibe.

"Apocalypso" track listing:

01. Poseidon (3:32)

02. Attila (feat. Stéphane Buriez) (4:06)

03. Derrière Les Portes De Babylone (feat. Myrath) (6:33)

04. Le Sacre Du Sorcier (5:08)

05. La Parade Des Centaures (feat. Stéphane Buriez) (2:59)

06. Walkyrie (4:20)

07. Encore Un Jour (4:45)

08. Trahison (3:40)

09. Vampire (4:02)

10. Apocalypso (feat. Kevin Codfert) (7:53)

Total: 46:58

In August 2021, SORTILÈGE released an album called "Phoenix" via Verycords/Warner. The effort featured 12 re-recorded songs from the SORTILÈGE catalog plus two new tracks.

Formed in 1981, SORTILÈGE released a self-titled EP in 1983 and followed it up with an amazing debut album, "Métamorphose", one year later. The two releases quickly gained cult status, and are now known as some of the most important — if not the most important — heavy metal releases from France.

Although SORTILÈGE's original albums all featured French lyrics (as did practically all French metal albums back in the '80s),English-language versions of the band's two albums ("Métamorphose" and 1986's "Larmes De Héros") were also made available.

SORTILÈGE was one of DEATH leader Chuck Schuldiner's favorite bands, and he proudly wore his SORTILÈGE t-shirt at various concerts prior to his untimely passing in 2001.

SORTILÈGE 2023 is:

Christian "Zouille" Augustin: Vocals

Bruno Ramos: Guitar

Olivier Spitzer: Guitar

Sébastien "Shag" Bonnet: Bass

Clément Rouxel: Drums