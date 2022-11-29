SOULFLY Announces Massive Early 2023 U.S. Tour

SOULFLY Announces Massive Early 2023 U.S. TourNovember 29, 2022
SOULFLY will embark on a massive U.S. tour in early 2023. The 57-date trek will run from late January to early April, and will feature support from Florida death metallers BODYBOX, Maryland progressive metallers HALF HEARD VOICES, Los Angeles industrialists DRIFT and Botswana metallers SKINFLINT.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
SOULFLY and BODYBOX tour dates:
With HALF HEARD VOICES
Jan. 25 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
Jan. 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum
Jan. 27 - Farmington, NM - Inspired Moments Event Center
Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
Jan. 29 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse
Jan. 31 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
Feb. 01 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Feb. 02 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Feb. 03 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Feb. 04 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Feb. 05 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish
Feb. 07 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall
Feb. 08 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
Feb. 09 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
Feb. 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
Feb. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Feb. 13 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
Feb. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
Feb. 15 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet Brewing
Feb. 16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
With SKINFLINT
Feb. 17 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Feb. 19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Feb. 20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Feb. 23 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
Feb. 24 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
Feb. 25 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
Feb. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Feb. 28 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner
Mar. 01 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Mar. 02 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
Mar. 03 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Mar. 04 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
Mar. 05 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
With DRIFT
Mar. 07 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
Mar. 08 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
Mar. 10 - Denver, CO - HQ
Mar. 11 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
Mar. 13 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Mar. 14 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Mar. 15 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Mar. 17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
Mar. 18 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Mar. 19 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Mar. 21 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
Mar. 22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Mar. 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst
Mar. 24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Mar. 25 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
Mar. 26 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Mar. 28 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company
Mar. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Mar. 30 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
Mar. 31 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Apr. 01 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
SOULFLY's twelfth album, "Totem", was released on August 5 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by mainman Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.
In an interview with the "Rez Metal" podcast, Max stated about "Totem": "It was created a little bit different. The majority was just me and my son Zyon playing together, so we kind of wrote the bulk of the material. And then I had a great producer friend, Arthur Rizk; he worked with POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE. Arthur is great, man. And I was curious how Arthur would make a SOULFLY record sound if he was in charge [of] it. And we created something that, to me, feels kind of like… It's almost like a biography of Max music. We cover everything from the early days all the way… So there's some black metal things, there's some death and thrash, there's some groove metal — there's everything. So the record really goes deep into all different areas of metal. So because of that, the album feels very diverse. At the end of the day, I just wanted to make a solid, full-on attitude record that just says, 'We're here to fuck shit up.' This is what we do. This is why I love playing metal, because of the energy it gives me.
"I don't wanna describe the record too much — I'd rather have people hear it and see what they think — but to me, it feels like this is just a really, really energetic SOULFLY record," Cavalera added. "It's kind of cool to have that kind of… After so many records, if you can still put an energetic record out, it says something about your career; you're not slowing down — you're going, actually, the opposite way. So I'm more in the trenches than ever with this one. It feels like [I've been] rejuvenated; I feel like a young kid again playing metal. Those are great elements to have. Especially when you're getting older, a lot of people go more mild and slow down. I'm not one of those people. I wanna just get even more wild, get heavier. But always with the SOULFLY groove, 'cause I think that's a key element of SOULFLY; it's always been the groove. So we pay really close attention to the… We actually added a lot of percussion to it, so it kind of goes back to records like 'Primitive'; some of the grooves go back to songs like 'Primitive' and 'Boom', but some of the other stuff is super aggressive and it's like a lot of the current extreme metal that I listen to right now from a lot of other bands."
In April 2021, Max told Chris Enriquez of Saint Vitus Presents: Age Of Quarantine that Rizk took the new SOULFLY project "super seriously. He said, 'Hey, Max, I don't wanna do just another SOULFLY record. I wanna do the bestSOULFLY record,'" he recalled. 'I was, like, 'All right. I take the challenge. Let's do it, man.'"
In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. A permanent replacement guitarist has yet to be announced. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the summer 2021 U.S. tour and once again handled second-guitar duties on the band's most recent run of shows.
