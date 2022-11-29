SOULFLY Announces Massive Early 2023 U.S. Tour

SOULFLY will embark on a massive U.S. tour in early 2023. The 57-date trek will run from late January to early April, and will feature support from Florida death metallers BODYBOX, Maryland progressive metallers HALF HEARD VOICES, Los Angeles industrialists DRIFT and Botswana metallers SKINFLINT.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

SOULFLY and BODYBOX tour dates:

With HALF HEARD VOICES

Jan. 25 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

Jan. 26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum

Jan. 27 - Farmington, NM - Inspired Moments Event Center

Jan. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

Jan. 29 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse

Jan. 31 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

Feb. 01 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Feb. 02 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Feb. 03 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Feb. 04 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Feb. 05 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish

Feb. 07 - Ft. Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

Feb. 08 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

Feb. 09 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

Feb. 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Feb. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Feb. 13 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

Feb. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

Feb. 15 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet Brewing

Feb. 16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

With SKINFLINT

Feb. 17 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Feb. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Feb. 19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Feb. 20 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Feb. 23 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

Feb. 24 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Feb. 25 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

Feb. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Feb. 28 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

Mar. 01 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Mar. 02 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

Mar. 03 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Mar. 04 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

Mar. 05 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

With DRIFT

Mar. 07 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Mar. 08 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

Mar. 10 - Denver, CO - HQ

Mar. 11 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

Mar. 13 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Mar. 14 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Mar. 15 - Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

Mar. 16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Mar. 17 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Mar. 18 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Mar. 19 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar. 21 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

Mar. 22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Mar. 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst

Mar. 24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Mar. 25 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

Mar. 26 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Mar. 28 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing Company

Mar. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Mar. 30 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

Mar. 31 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Apr. 01 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

SOULFLY's twelfth album, "Totem", was released on August 5 via Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2018's "Ritual" was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by mainman Max Cavalera alongside Arthur Rizk (KREATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, CODE ORANGE),the LP boasts guest appearances from John Powers (ETERNAL CHAMPION),Chris Ulsh (POWER TRIP),and John Tardy (OBITUARY). Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record. The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

In an interview with the "Rez Metal" podcast, Max stated about "Totem": "It was created a little bit different. The majority was just me and my son Zyon playing together, so we kind of wrote the bulk of the material. And then I had a great producer friend, Arthur Rizk; he worked with POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE. Arthur is great, man. And I was curious how Arthur would make a SOULFLY record sound if he was in charge [of] it. And we created something that, to me, feels kind of like… It's almost like a biography of Max music. We cover everything from the early days all the way… So there's some black metal things, there's some death and thrash, there's some groove metal — there's everything. So the record really goes deep into all different areas of metal. So because of that, the album feels very diverse. At the end of the day, I just wanted to make a solid, full-on attitude record that just says, 'We're here to fuck shit up.' This is what we do. This is why I love playing metal, because of the energy it gives me.

"I don't wanna describe the record too much — I'd rather have people hear it and see what they think — but to me, it feels like this is just a really, really energetic SOULFLY record," Cavalera added. "It's kind of cool to have that kind of… After so many records, if you can still put an energetic record out, it says something about your career; you're not slowing down — you're going, actually, the opposite way. So I'm more in the trenches than ever with this one. It feels like [I've been] rejuvenated; I feel like a young kid again playing metal. Those are great elements to have. Especially when you're getting older, a lot of people go more mild and slow down. I'm not one of those people. I wanna just get even more wild, get heavier. But always with the SOULFLY groove, 'cause I think that's a key element of SOULFLY; it's always been the groove. So we pay really close attention to the… We actually added a lot of percussion to it, so it kind of goes back to records like 'Primitive'; some of the grooves go back to songs like 'Primitive' and 'Boom', but some of the other stuff is super aggressive and it's like a lot of the current extreme metal that I listen to right now from a lot of other bands."

In April 2021, Max told Chris Enriquez of Saint Vitus Presents: Age Of Quarantine that Rizk took the new SOULFLY project "super seriously. He said, 'Hey, Max, I don't wanna do just another SOULFLY record. I wanna do the bestSOULFLY record,'" he recalled. 'I was, like, 'All right. I take the challenge. Let's do it, man.'"

In August 2021, SOULFLY parted ways with longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo due to personal differences. A permanent replacement guitarist has yet to be announced. FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares played guitar for SOULFLY on the summer 2021 U.S. tour and once again handled second-guitar duties on the band's most recent run of shows.