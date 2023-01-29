SOULFLY Presented With Key To City By Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor

The members of SOULFLY were presented with the key to the city by Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller prior to the band's concert last night (Saturday, January 28) at the Launchpad venue. Keller also introduced SOULFLY at the gig (see video below, courtesy of Scottsterb b),which is part of the Max Cavalera-fronted outfit's massive U.S. tour which kicked off three days earlier in Tucson, Arizona.

A short time before the Albuquerque gig, SOULFLY shared a pre-show photo of the band and wrote in a caption: "ALBUQUERQUE TONIGHT! MAYOR JUST GAVE US THE KEY 2 THE CITY"

Last October, SOULFLY posted a photo of Keller donning one of the band's long-sleeve t-shirts when he cast his ballot in the U.S. 2022 midterm election.

This was not the first time Keller had sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Three years ago, Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times five years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA, of whom Cavalera is a founding member. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller was elected to a second four-year term in November 2021. He pulled off the win with nearly 60% of the vote.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.