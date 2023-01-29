Swedish Pop Star ZARA LARSSON Criticized For Wearing Dress Containing Piece Of BURZUM Artwork

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has been panned for wearing a dress containing a piece of a t-shirt from the controversial Norwegian black metal band BURZUM.

BURZUM was founded by Kristian "Varg" Vikernes (a.k.a. Count Grishnackh),who was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to Norway's longest prison term of 21 years for the August 1993 murder of MAYHEM guitarist Oystein Aarseth (a.k.a. Euronymous) and for burning down three churches, including the original Holmenkollen Chapel next to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo. He was released from prison in 2009 after serving 16 years of that sentence.

On Friday (January 27),Larsson showed up at the "P3 Guld" (Swedish radio's annual music awards) live awards ceremony wearing a dress that included some of the artwork that was featured on BURZUM's "Filosofem" album, along with pieces of t-shirts from CANNIBAL CORPSE and BEHEMOTH. She also shared a TikTok video of her wearing the same outfit.

But Larsson claims she didn't know her dress included material associated the notorious Norwegian black metal musician and right-wing extremist.

"Oopsie, had no idea. I just thought my clothes looked cool," she wrote in a message to Aftonbladet.

"It was unfortunate."

The 25-year-old singer also stressed that she was not wearing a BURZUM shirt.

"To clarify, I wasn't wearing their merchandise, I was wearing Raf Simons (with a print of them, I suppose)," she added, referencing the Belgian fashion designer who apparently came up with the idea for her dress.

Culture journalist Ika Johannesson, who has written a book about Swedish metal music, told SVT about Larsson's faux pas: "This is neither the first nor the last time someone wants to look cool by picking details from a culture they know nothing about."

After Vikernes was released from prison, he continued to express extreme views on his web site, claiming that "civil war, race war and a return to extreme nationalism" are "the only solution." He added: "Nothing other than a new Ice Age can stop immigration from Asia and Africa."

Larsson recently released a new single, "Can't Tame Her", the first taste of her upcoming fourth studio album.

She performed "Can't Tame Her" at Friday's "P3 Guld" ceremony while wearing a different outfit.

Image courtesy of Zara Larsson's TikTok