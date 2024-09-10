Southern Rock Icons VAN ZANT Reunite, Announce First Foray Into Christian Music

Southern rock icons VAN ZANT have reunited and returned to the studio for what will be their first new album in nearly two decades. Titled "Always Look Up", the album will also mark the duo's first foray into Christian music, while holding firm to their southern rock roots. Available on CD, vinyl and streaming, "Always Look Up" will be released everywhere November 22, 2024 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The Van Zant musical dynasty built its foundation firmly on family. Donnie Van Zant co-founded .38 SPECIAL and brother Johnny Van Zant is the current lead vocalist for LYNYRD SKYNYRD after the passing of their brother Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted and co-founded the iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame rock band.

But throughout their four decades of climbing the southern rock and country charts together and separately, faith has stayed just as important of a factor in the equation, so much so that the guys decided to finally share their inspirational side with the upcoming new album.

"This has been on our bucket list for quite some time to do a gospel record," says Donnie of the sessions that started during the pandemic. "We're both big believers in Jesus Christ, so that's really how it started."

In spite of their enormous successes, including .38 SPECIAL's more than 20 million album sales and LYNYRD SKYNYRD continuing to sell out arenas and amphitheaters, much of what makes VAN ZANT so relatable is the fact they'll be the first to admit their flaws and struggles.

"I'll be honest with you, the devil was my best friend at one time," says Johnny. "I'm not gonna lie about that and there ain't too much that I didn't try over the years, but I always kept hearing our dad speaking the Bible [in my mind]. Our dad should've been a preacher, because boy when he started talking the gospel, you didn't get up and move. Of course, as kids, I think we listened to half of it and tried to consume what we could, so that was always in the back of my head. I always believed in Jesus Christ, but I wasn't saved and I felt like I had my personal connection, just like the song 'It's Up To You' that's on this new album. Over the years, that voice of my dad was reminding me to try to be a better person. I made lots of mistakes, lots of things that hopefully I don't get to the pearly gates and they're closed for me. I'm trying to get through them now!"

Adds Donnie: "We've tried our very best to just write about truth, about people, about problems and situations and just try to be true to ourselves. We don't write nothing that's B.S. We try to touch people emotionally and spiritually. If we can do that, I think we've done our jobs."

VAN ZANT released the first single, "Jesus Christ", in August. Inspired by a painting hanging in Johnny's Sulfur Water Studios, the song speaks about the crucifixion and resurrection with vivid lyrical descriptions. The follow-up single, "There You Are", came out today.

"Always Look Up" track listing:

01. Awesome God

02. Stand Up

03. Warrior

04. There You Are

05. Speak His Name

06. Why God Brought Me Here

07. Praying

08. It's Up to You

09. Holy Moment

10. Leaning On The Cross

11. Jesus Christ

Recording lineup:

Johnny Van Zant: Lead Vocals

Donnie Van Zant: Vocal, Guitar

Mark Matejka: Lead Guitar, Rhythm, Slide

Carl Lindquist: Lead Guitar, Rhythm, Slide

Jimmy Carter: Bass Guitar

Shawn Fichter: Drums & Percussion

Jeffrey Roach: Keyboards

Chris Hurst: Keyboards

Dennis Wage: Keyboards

Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden for DS Creatives Agency (courtesy of Frontiers Music Srl)