SPINAL TAP And ELTON JOHN Unite On 'Stonehenge' From Upcoming Album 'The End Continues'

Fictitious heavy metal legends SPINAL TAP have teamed up with music icon Elton John for an epic re-recording of the band's classic cut "Stonehenge", released today via Interscope Records. A music video for the song, featuring footage from the film, is also out today. Watch it below.

The soul-stirring single will appear on "The End Continues", the forthcoming album for the mockumentary "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues", out September 12 to coincide with the film's theatrical release. The 13-track set includes nine brand new songs and four reinvented favorites featuring additional guests Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

A new trailer for the movie, featuring a musical clip of "Stonehenge" premiered last week at San Diego's Comic-Con 2025 after Rob Reiner and Paul Feig's panel "Directors On Directing". Watch the trailer below.

Destined to become an instant cult classic, "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" picks up 41 years after the release of 1984's groundbreaking "This Is Spinal Tap", when now-estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Documentarian Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) returns as well, to try to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality. Joined by music royalty like McCartney and John, SPINAL TAP wrestle with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll.

"Stonehenge" looms large in TAP lore thanks to a prop gaffe captured in the first movie, where the band ordered an 18-foot high version of the monument but instead received an 18-inch one. They've performed the song many times since, with rocks of various sizes, and Tufnel even appeared on NatGeo's 2008 "Stonehenge: Decoded" special to share his theories about the mysterious megaliths. For the new recording of the song, John brings his most arena-sized vocals to the mix, lording over shredding guitar, swirling synths, pounding drums, shrill pan pipes, and a full-band medieval jam session. Tufnel still holds down the eerie spoken parts.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" will open in theaters and IMAX nationwide on September 12, following a recent limited theatrical re-release of "This Is Spinal Tap" newly restored in 4K resolution. The original film — directed by Reiner and written/improvised/performed by McKean, Guest and Shearer — released to critical acclaim and went on to become a cult classic that has directly inspired actual metal bands like METALLICA, spawned the "turn it up to 11" idiom, and been referenced in pop culture ever since. In 2002, it was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library Of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Meanwhile, TAP have played on, reuniting for various tours, charity gigs, festivals and TV appearances (including "SNL" and "The Simpsons"); collaborating with the likes of John Mayer, Cher, Slash, Adam "MCA" Yauch and members of FLEETWOOD MAC, FOO FIGHTERS and METALLICA; and releasing three albums: 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap", 1992's "Break Like The Wind" and 2009's "Back From The Dead", which was nominated for a "Best Comedy Album" Grammy Award (all three charted on the Billboard 200).

"The End Continues" track listing:

01. Nigel's Poem

02. Let's Just Rock Again

03. Flower People (with Elton John)

04. Brighton Rock

05. The Devil's Just Not Getting Old

06. Cups And Cakes (with Paul McCartney)

07. I Kissed A Girl

08. Angels

09. Big Bottom (with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood)

10. Judge And Jury

11. Rockin' In The Urn

12. Blood To Let

13. Stonehenge (with Elton John)

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter what makes the original "This Is Spinal Tap" movie so timeless, Reiner said: "I don't know. I mean, what's weird is that when it first came out, nobody got it. They thought I made a movie about a real band that wasn't very good. And why wouldn't I make a movie about THE BEATLES or THE ROLLING STONES? It took a while before people really caught on to it and understood that we were making fun, we were having fun with it. And then over the years it kind of…"

He continued: "We had created like a parallel universe for SPINAL TAP; we didn't talk about other bands. But then, all of a sudden, the real world started creeping in. They played Glastonbury, they played Royal Albert Hall and Wembley Stadium. And every rock band we talked to, they all said, 'Oh my God. It's just like what we do on tour.' They keep the tape on the tour bus. They watch it over and over. Sting saw it and he said, 'Every time I see it, I don't know whether to laugh or cry.' So somehow we've seeped into the culture. The Oxford English dictionary now has 'this goes to 11' as a thing that's not just about loud music, but about anything in excess. And we're part of the Library Of Congress and the National Film Registry. So here we are. I mean, we never thought in a million years it was gonna happen like this."

Regarding the plot for "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues", Reiner, who directed the original movie and costarred as the fictional documentarian Martin "Marty" DiBergi and also returned for the sequel, said: "Well, what happens is we find out that they… And this we took from real life, which is the guys had not played with each other in 15 years. So we said, 'Okay, what would cause them to get back together again?' We created this whole idea that there's bad blood, they're not speaking to each other, what's going on, and you find that out in the course of the film, but they now are forced together because of a contract. That was the last performance they had to give. It was a contract when their manager, Ian Faith, died, which is the real guy [who played Ian], [actor] Tony Hendra died. And the daughter takes it over and says, 'Well, what am I gonna do with this contract? It's worthless. They don't play together.' Then there's a big music star screwing around at a soundcheck. He sings 'Big Bottom'. It's caught on an iPhone, they throw it up on TikTok and it goes viral. And then, 'Okay, now we'll play.' And they go to New Orleans and play their last concert. But if you notice, it says 'The End Continues' [in the title of the movie]. These people never stop. They never stop."

"This Is Spinal Tap" has become a cult classic since its first theatrical run 41 years ago. The film was produced independently on a shoestring budget of $2.25 million by a company owned by the four creators, Reiner, Guest, McKean and Shearer. Two years in production, the film was released in 1984. It soon became a cult favorite and spawned a genre that has come to be known as "mockumentary," inspiring many subsequent filmmakers. Phrases from the film's script have entered the general lexicon, including "none more black" and "it goes to 11," the latter phrase exemplified by the Tesla car, whose audio system's volume control goes to 11, as does that on the BBC's iPlayer.

Its reputation as one of the 20th Century's most enduring comedies has increased exponentially in the ensuing years. The film has garnered international praise and acclaim, having been included in "best ever" lists such as The New York Times Guide to the Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made; Total Film's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time list; Entertainment Weekly's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time where it appeared on the "Just Too Beloved to Ignore" list; and achieving the coveted No. 1 spot on Time Out London's 100 Best Comedy Movies list.

Although "This Is Spinal Tap" was first released in 1984 in the U.S. and U.K., the band SPINAL TAP was actually created in the late 1970s. The band's rock musician characters "Nigel Tufnel" and "David St. Hubbins" were created by Christopher Guest and Michael McKean, with Harry Shearer creating bassist "Derek Smalls." SPINAL TAP's comedic sole claim to fame was as "one of England's loudest bands." Performing as their beloved stage personae in the company of a rotating cast of percussionists willing to risk the kit (as so many of their predecessors have been accident prone),SPINAL TAP has toured the world multiple times since the film's release. Hundreds of thousands of SPINAL TAP sound recordings have been sold over the ensuing decades and the film has been released on scores of video formats through the years.

In 2019, the band's creators concluded a new agreement with Universal Music Group. The band's recording of a full-length SPINAL TAP album featuring songs from the film is still available for physical sale, download and streaming today from UMG.

"This Is Spinal Tap" was released to little fanfare with some viewers convinced the bumbling dinosaurs — who had a knack of losing drummers in freak accidents — on screen were a genuine band. But word of mouth about the smartly observed film, which took a pop at bands such as STATUS QUO, LED ZEPPELIN and BLACK SABBATH, spread and it became a sleeper hit.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, McKean, Guest and Shearer prepared several scenes with Reiner but then ad-libbed. At the end of filming, they had more than 40 hours of footage, which was edited down to a more manageable form.

When "This Is Spinal Tap" was released, not everybody got that it was a "mockumentary." U2's The Edge immediately embraced it, saying: "I didn't laugh, I wept. It was so close to the truth." Ozzy Osbourne didn't understand it, saying the first time he watched it, he thought it was a real documentary. Early home video versions of the movie reportedly even had a disclaimer at the start and finish of the movie stating the band didn't really exist.

Photo by Henry Diltz