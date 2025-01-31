SPINESHANK Announces 'Revamped' Lineup For 'The Height Of Callousness' 25th-Anniversary Shows

SPINESHANK has announced the "revamped" lineup of musicians who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 2000 sophomore album "The Height Of Callousness" on what is expected to be a series of live shows, including an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival, set to take place September 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exp in Louisville, Kentucky. Joining vocalist Jonny Santos, drummer Tommy Decker and bassist/vocalist Robert Garcia in SPINESHANK's 2025 lineup are new recruits Tommy Decker, Jr. (Tommy Decker's son) and Jason Hager (ex-CHIMAIRA) on guitar.

Earlier today (Friday, January 31),SPINESHANK released the following statement via social media: "Yes. Hell has indeed frozen over!! SPINESHANK is back with a revamped lineup featuring original members Jonny Santos, Rob Garcia, and Tommy Decker, along with new recruits Tommy Decker, Jr. (guitar) and Jason Hager (ex-CHIMAIRA - guitar) to celebrate the 25th anniversary 'The Height Of Callousness', and we're excited to bring it to Louder Than Life!

"More big things coming! We plan on seeing as many of our fans around the world as we can! Stay tuned! Love you all!"

Decker said: "We are beyond excited to be able to celebrate 25 years of 'The Height Of Callousness'. This is the record that defined us as a band and changed our lives. We can't wait to play all of these songs and share the memories with all of you who lived it with us."

Santos stated: "We are extremely excited to celebrate the return of SPINESHANK for the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness' tour and get to share this milestone with the people who were there back then, and the new fans that never got the chance to see us play. Truly an honor!!!"

Garcia said: "It's amazing that 25 years later people still react to 'The Height Of Callousness' the way they do. We're excited to get out and play these songs again, see old friends, and threw down for all the new fans who never got to see SPINESHANK the first time around!"

Decker, Jr. said: "I've been on tour with these guys since I was a little kid, watching them perform every night from the side of the stage. I can't believe it's come full circle and I get to share the stage with my dad and the rest of the guys who I consider my family. I was 4 years old when this album came out and seeing all the fans still show love to this album is crazy!"

Hager stated: "I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of the return of SPINESHANK, for the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness' tour. They're not just one of my favorite bands, but have been great friends, ever since they generously, and selflessly helped us (CHIMAIRA) out, during our early days. I'm looking forward to seeing you all, out on the road, and excited about what the future may hold."

The Louder Than Life organizers said in a statement: "Reuniting after 13 years to perform at Louder Than Life 2025, we are honored to bring back SPINESHANK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness'!

"A nu metal force in the early 2000s, the Grammy-nominated band carved their name into heavy music history with era-defining tracks like 'New Disease', 'Synthetic', and 'Smothered'. Returning to the stage for the first time since 2012, these Ozzfest alumni are breaking their years of silence with a thunderous comeback here in Louisville!"

SPINESHANK commented: "We're back!! Can’t wait to see you all!"

After releasing three successful albums ("Strictly Diesel", "The Height Of Callousness" and "Self-Destructive Pattern"),performing on countless world tours (including appearances on Ozzfest and the Download festival) and a Grammy nomination in 2004, the band went on a hiatus.

SPINESHANK's fourth album, "Anger Denial Acceptance", was released in June 2012 via Century Media Records. The CD was produced by SPINESHANK guitarist Mike Sarkisyan and drummer Tommy Decker and mixed by Mike Plotnikoff (PAPA ROACH, BUCKCHERRY).

SPINESHANK's third LP, "Self-Destructive Pattern", was released in September 2003. The album's lead single, "Smothered", was nominated for a Grammy in the category of "Best Metal Performance".