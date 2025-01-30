  • facebook
SPINESHANK Reunites, Announces Appearance At 2025 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

January 30, 2025

SPINESHANK will reunite for the first time in 12 years for an appearance at the Louder Than Life festival, set to take place September 18-21 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exp in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Louder Than Life organizers said in a statement: "Reuniting after 13 years to perform at Louder Than Life 2025, we are honored to bring back SPINESHANK to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'The Height Of Callousness'!

"A nu metal force in the early 2000s, the Grammy-nominated band carved their name into heavy music history with era-defining tracks like 'New Disease', 'Synthetic', and 'Smothered'. Returning to the stage for the first time since 2012, these Ozzfest alumni are breaking their years of silence with a thunderous comeback here in Louisville!"

SPINESHANK commented: "We're back!! Can’t wait to see you all!"

After releasing three successful albums ("Strictly Diesel", "The Height Of Callousness" and "Self-Destructive Pattern"),performing on countless world tours (including appearances on Ozzfest and the Download festival) and a Grammy nomination in 2004, the band went on a hiatus.

SPINESHANK's fourth album, "Anger Denial Acceptance", was released in June 2012 via Century Media Records. The CD was produced by SPINESHANK guitarist Mike Sarkisyan and drummer Tommy Decker and mixed by Mike Plotnikoff (PAPA ROACH, BUCKCHERRY).

SPINESHANK's third LP, "Self-Destructive Pattern", was released in September 2003. The album's lead single, "Smothered", was nominated for a Grammy in the category of "Best Metal Performance".

Photo courtesy of Adrenaline PR

