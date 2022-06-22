SPIRITBOX Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Rotoscope'

SPIRITBOX has dropped its first new music since the band's incendiary, chart-topping debut album, "Eternal Blue". The new release comes in the form of a three-track single titled "Rotoscope" and sees SPIRITBOX bringing its unique spin to a more industrial, 1990s alt-rock-tinged sound. The new drop is accompanied by an official music video directed by Max Moore which can be viewed below.

"Rotoscope" track listing:

01. Rotoscope

02. Sew Me Up

03. Hysteria

Fresh off of a run of incredible U.S. festival performances and its first full U.S. tour with UNDEROATH, SPIRITBOX is currently conquering the rest of the world one jaw-dropping performance at a time. The band recently played what is already being referred to as a legendary set at Download festival in the U.K. and followed it with two completely sold-out shows at London's Islington Academy, the second of which saw the band joined by current "America's Got Talent" viral superstar, 10-year-old Harper, who performed the band's breakout hit "Holy Roller" both as her audition for the TV show and live with the band in London.

SPIRITBOX will remain in Europe playing major festivals and selection of one-off headline shows until June 30. They will then play U.S. festivals — Rock Fest and Inkcarceration — with a sold-out headline show in Grand Rapids in between. They then play another one-off, sold-out headline show with DAYSEEKER and BRAND OF SACRIFICE before heading out to lay waste to arenas across the U.S. with GHOST and MASTODON.