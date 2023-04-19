SPIRITBOX Releases New Single 'The Void'

SPIRITBOX has released a brand new song, "The Void", and its accompanying visualizer. The track features the band's calling card of complex, multi-layered soundscapes and gloriously ethereal, hugely catchy vocals whilst also furthering their incredible ability to release music that is immediately recognizable as SPIRITBOX but simultaneously sounds unlike any of their previous releases.

SPIRITBOX is currently on the road for its first ever U.S. headline run - the completely sold-out "Eternal Blue" tour, where the new track has been making its surprise live debut to much excitement from fans.

Speaking on the official release of "The Void", SPIRITBOX vocalist Courtney LaPlante shares: "'The Void' is a song that came about very quickly. I didn't have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don't argue with it. It's a type of song that I've been wanting to write for a long time. I've heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It's been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time in real time."

The "Eternal Blue" tour 2023, produced by Live Nation, began in Vancouver on April 10 and will culminate in Minneapolis on May 10.

SPIRITBOX is continuing to support its debut album, "Eternal Blue", released in September 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since the arrival of "Eternal Blue", SPIRITBOX has been conquering the live arena one mind-bending performance at a time. Prior to the "Eternal Blue" tour, they played major festivals in the U.S., Australia and Europe, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles and Munich and toured with the likes of UNDEROATH, GHOST and LAMB OF GOD.

Once done touring the U.S., SPIRITBOX will hit Europe for a run of shows with GHOST in France, BRING ME THE HORIZON in Budapest and Paris, two co-headline shows with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE in Germany, standalone headline shows in Milan (Italy),Munster (Germany),Haarlem (Netherlands),Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Helsinki (Finland),several major festivals and finally the U.K., where they will play a run of headline shows supported by LOATHE and BRAND OF SACRIFICE.

"Eternal Blue" rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, from perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles, including "Holy Roller", "Constance", "Circle With Me", "Secret Garden" and, most recently, "Hurt You". To date, "Eternal Blue" has clocked up 235 million streams.

SPIRITBOX followed the release of "Eternal Blue" with the three-song "Rotoscope" EP, in 2022. The "Rotoscope" title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has received over 3.1 million YouTube views so far. The EP has clocked up 24.9 million streams.

To date, SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 395 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards, for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" this year and "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" last year.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner