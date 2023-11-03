  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SPIRITBOX Releases 'Ultraviolet' Music Video

November 3, 2023

SPIRITBOX has released a new EP, "The Fear Of Fear", via Rise Records/Pale Chord. In celebration of the EP's arrival, the band has initiated a three-part video premiere event, featuring the official music videos for the three brand new tracks on the effort. The event begins now with the release of the music video for "Ultraviolet". Later today (Friday, November 3),the band will premiere the music video for "Angel Eyes" and on Saturday, November 4 at 12 p.m. PT, the official music video for "Too Close / Too Late" will make its online debut.

"The Fear Of Fear" builds on the momentum from SPIRITBOX's massively successful 2021 debut album "Eternal Blue", which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The six-track EP features previously released singles "The Void", "Jaded" and "Cellar Door".

"The Fear Of Fear" track listing:

01. Cellar Door
02. Jaded
03. Too Close / Too Late
04. Angel Eyes
05. The Void
06. Ultraviolet

SPIRITBOX has been touring extensively this year, having played in Europe and North America, including the band's first-ever U.S. headline tour which completely sold out.

SPIRITBOX recently completed a U.K. headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and recently wrapped up an extensive run across the U.S. with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH.

SPIRITBOX followed the release of "Eternal Blue" with the three-song "Rotoscope" EP, in 2022. The title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 28.5 million streams.

To date, SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 436 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards last year for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year".

In a recent interview with Kerrang! magazine, SPIRITBOX singer Courtney LaPlante stated about her band's constant musical experimentation: "I feel like our sub-genre of metal is so obsessed with the idea that any song you hear from a band is a mission statement, as in, 'This is now what this band sounds like.' Maybe it's like this in every genre and I just don't see it as much, but when Doja Cat puts a song out, and she's singing, [the fans] don't go, 'She's never going to rap again!' We always have to tell people that when you hear a song, that doesn't mean it was created in a linear vacuum, where a band made a song and then they put out only that song. You might hear a song that was written two years after the next song you hear. You don't know when they came into existence.

"The messaging is always funny there, and I feel like bands never message that right either," she continued. "Every time they put out boring music, they're like, 'Oh, we've matured.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not mature or grown up, I just wrote a song that's more radio friendly. I also wrote an ass-beater song — you just haven't heard it yet!'"

Courtney also left the door open for SPIRITBOX to make any number of moves in the future.

"I don't feel like we've been around long enough to disappoint anyone," she said. "We are just getting started, and we're still figuring out what we are, and I don't even know if I want to find out. I don't care about genre, I just know we like making heavy music with low-tuned guitars. But I'm like, 'Take me or leave me, this is what we sound like.' I feel like a lot of bands are having fun with that too."

SPIRITBOX founding member and guitarist Mike Stringer told WOUB about the band's decision to go back to an older sound a little bit on "The Fear Of Fear": "Well, me and Courtney, I remember specifically last winter, we were discussing it, and we love all the other stuff we've put out, but we just have very fond memories of starting everything, when we could just be very loose with the creativity and just being able to make whatever we enjoy, and be able to put it down and not really have to think too much about it. I think naturally our style goes to that darker melodic style. So it was almost like we had a discussion where we were, like, 'Well, what if we approach things like that in 2023? What would that sound like and what would that look like and what would the concept be?' So when we first started, we threw a bunch of actual EVP [electronic voice phenomena] sounds on the EP and made a really, in my opinion, a very dark, kind of bleak sounding record. And we hadn't done that for a while."

Find more on Spiritbox
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).