SPIRITBOX Releases 'Ultraviolet' Music Video

SPIRITBOX has released a new EP, "The Fear Of Fear", via Rise Records/Pale Chord. In celebration of the EP's arrival, the band has initiated a three-part video premiere event, featuring the official music videos for the three brand new tracks on the effort. The event begins now with the release of the music video for "Ultraviolet". Later today (Friday, November 3),the band will premiere the music video for "Angel Eyes" and on Saturday, November 4 at 12 p.m. PT, the official music video for "Too Close / Too Late" will make its online debut.

"The Fear Of Fear" builds on the momentum from SPIRITBOX's massively successful 2021 debut album "Eternal Blue", which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The six-track EP features previously released singles "The Void", "Jaded" and "Cellar Door".

"The Fear Of Fear" track listing:

01. Cellar Door

02. Jaded

03. Too Close / Too Late

04. Angel Eyes

05. The Void

06. Ultraviolet

SPIRITBOX has been touring extensively this year, having played in Europe and North America, including the band's first-ever U.S. headline tour which completely sold out.

SPIRITBOX recently completed a U.K. headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and recently wrapped up an extensive run across the U.S. with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH.

SPIRITBOX followed the release of "Eternal Blue" with the three-song "Rotoscope" EP, in 2022. The title track came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.6 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 28.5 million streams.

To date, SPIRITBOX have accumulated over 436 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for two Juno Awards last year for "Breakthrough Group Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year".

In a recent interview with Kerrang! magazine, SPIRITBOX singer Courtney LaPlante stated about her band's constant musical experimentation: "I feel like our sub-genre of metal is so obsessed with the idea that any song you hear from a band is a mission statement, as in, 'This is now what this band sounds like.' Maybe it's like this in every genre and I just don't see it as much, but when Doja Cat puts a song out, and she's singing, [the fans] don't go, 'She's never going to rap again!' We always have to tell people that when you hear a song, that doesn't mean it was created in a linear vacuum, where a band made a song and then they put out only that song. You might hear a song that was written two years after the next song you hear. You don't know when they came into existence.

"The messaging is always funny there, and I feel like bands never message that right either," she continued. "Every time they put out boring music, they're like, 'Oh, we've matured.' I'm like, 'No, I'm not mature or grown up, I just wrote a song that's more radio friendly. I also wrote an ass-beater song — you just haven't heard it yet!'"

Courtney also left the door open for SPIRITBOX to make any number of moves in the future.

"I don't feel like we've been around long enough to disappoint anyone," she said. "We are just getting started, and we're still figuring out what we are, and I don't even know if I want to find out. I don't care about genre, I just know we like making heavy music with low-tuned guitars. But I'm like, 'Take me or leave me, this is what we sound like.' I feel like a lot of bands are having fun with that too."

SPIRITBOX founding member and guitarist Mike Stringer told WOUB about the band's decision to go back to an older sound a little bit on "The Fear Of Fear": "Well, me and Courtney, I remember specifically last winter, we were discussing it, and we love all the other stuff we've put out, but we just have very fond memories of starting everything, when we could just be very loose with the creativity and just being able to make whatever we enjoy, and be able to put it down and not really have to think too much about it. I think naturally our style goes to that darker melodic style. So it was almost like we had a discussion where we were, like, 'Well, what if we approach things like that in 2023? What would that sound like and what would that look like and what would the concept be?' So when we first started, we threw a bunch of actual EVP [electronic voice phenomena] sounds on the EP and made a really, in my opinion, a very dark, kind of bleak sounding record. And we hadn't done that for a while."