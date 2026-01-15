STAIND's AARON LEWIS Announces '2026 American Tour'January 15, 2026
Multi-platinum selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis will launche the first leg of his "2026 American Tour" next week. This year's tour will again feature his backing band THE STATELINERS. The extensive nationwide run will take Lewis coast to coast, delivering his signature blend of raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music to audiences across the country.
Known for his powerful live performances and deeply personal songwriting, Lewis continues to connect with fans through music that reflects real life, real struggles, and real America. The "2026 American Tour" will feature fan favorites alongside new music planned for release later this year.
The tour opens January 22 in Quapaw, Oklahoma with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Las Vegas's Pearl Theater, and stops throughout the Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast.
For ticketing information, visit aaronlewismusic.com.
"2026 American Tour" - AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS tour dates:
Jan. 22 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort
Jan. 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Jan. 27 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Jan. 30 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
Jan. 31 - Okeechobee, FL - Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino
Feb. 1 - Coconut Creek, FL - Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Feb. 6 - Hot Springs, AR - Oaklawn Event Center
Feb. 7 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Feb. 12 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
Feb. 13 - Anderson, IN - Harrah’s Hoosier Park
Feb. 14 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino
Feb. 19 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Feb. 21 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center
Feb. 26 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
Feb. 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Feb. 28 - Lawrenceburg, IN - Hollywood Casino & Hotel
March 6 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
March 7 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
March 11 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
March 12 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
March 13 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino & Resort
March 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater
March 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
March 19 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino Resort
March 20 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino
March 21 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
March 24 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
March 25 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort
April 9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
April 10 - Schenectady, NY - M&T Bank Center
April 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
April 18 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
April 23 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 24 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino
April 25 - Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum
May 1 - Salado, TX - Johnny’s Steaks + BBQ
May 2 - Bellville, TX - Rock The Country
June 6 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live
June 11 - Karlstad, MN - Kick’n Up Kountry 2026
July 10 - Paoli, IN - Castle Knoll Amphitheater
July 11 - Ashland, KY - Rock The Country
July 16 - Lancaster, KY - American Music Theatre
July 18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino
July 24 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
July 25 - Petros, TN - Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
Aug. 12 - Roswell, NM - Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds
Aug. 13 - Canyon, TX - The Lumberyard / Backyard
Aug. 14 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
Aug. 15 - Mulvane, KS - Kansas Star Casino
Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum STAIND founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country album debuts "Town Line" and "Sinner", as well as Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country song debut "Am I The Only One", only the ninth time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. Lewis's latest solo album, "The Hill", is available now. In 2024, Lewis was awarded Pandora's Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.
"The Hill" debuted at No. 175 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 8,133 equivalent units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams. It marked the lowest-charting record on the Billboard 200 of Lewis's solo career so far.
Notably, "The Hill" had 6,826 pure album sales in its first week, enough to land the LP at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, which ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.
According to Forbes, Lewis previously reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 twice as a solo artist, with his "Town Line" EP, which reached No. 7 in 2011, and with "Sinner", which peaked at No. 4 in 2016. He also landed in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 with "The Road" (No. 30 peak),"State I'm In" (No. 19) and "Frayed At Both Ends" (No. 39).
One of the songs on "The Hill" is "Made In China" — written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson — which offers the loud-and-proud declaration that some things are still made in the USA. The song features such lyrics as "I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest parts / I ain't one for driving them imported foreign cars / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets / I ain't made by Uyghur kids for pennies on the dollar / I'm made in the USA / It says so on my collar / Tried and true, red, white and blue / My roots run way too thick / yeah, I ain't made in China / 'Cause I'm American as it gets."
"The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explained Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."
The "Let's Go Fishing" lyrics find the 53-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize President Joe Biden.
Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.
In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.
"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."
Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."
At some of his solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.