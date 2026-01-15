STAIND's AARON LEWIS Announces '2026 American Tour'

Multi-platinum selling country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis will launche the first leg of his "2026 American Tour" next week. This year's tour will again feature his backing band THE STATELINERS. The extensive nationwide run will take Lewis coast to coast, delivering his signature blend of raw honesty, stripped-down storytelling and unapologetic music to audiences across the country.

Known for his powerful live performances and deeply personal songwriting, Lewis continues to connect with fans through music that reflects real life, real struggles, and real America. The "2026 American Tour" will feature fan favorites alongside new music planned for release later this year.

The tour opens January 22 in Quapaw, Oklahoma with performances in legendary venues such as Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Las Vegas's Pearl Theater, and stops throughout the Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast.

For ticketing information, visit aaronlewismusic.com.

"2026 American Tour" - AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS tour dates:

Jan. 22 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort

Jan. 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Jan. 27 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 28 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

Jan. 30 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Jan. 31 - Okeechobee, FL - Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino

Feb. 1 - Coconut Creek, FL - Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Feb. 6 - Hot Springs, AR - Oaklawn Event Center

Feb. 7 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Feb. 12 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

Feb. 13 - Anderson, IN - Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Feb. 14 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

Feb. 19 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

Feb. 21 - Ottumwa, IA - Bridge View Center

Feb. 26 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

Feb. 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 28 - Lawrenceburg, IN - Hollywood Casino & Hotel

March 6 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

March 7 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

March 11 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

March 12 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

March 13 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Casino & Resort

March 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater

March 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre

March 19 - Lemoore, CA - Tachi Palace Casino Resort

March 20 - Coachella, CA - Spotlight 29 Casino

March 21 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 24 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

March 25 - Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 9 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

April 10 - Schenectady, NY - M&T Bank Center

April 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 18 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

April 23 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 24 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

April 25 - Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum

May 1 - Salado, TX - Johnny’s Steaks + BBQ

May 2 - Bellville, TX - Rock The Country

June 6 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live

June 11 - Karlstad, MN - Kick’n Up Kountry 2026

July 10 - Paoli, IN - Castle Knoll Amphitheater

July 11 - Ashland, KY - Rock The Country

July 16 - Lancaster, KY - American Music Theatre

July 18 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

July 24 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Petros, TN - Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

Aug. 12 - Roswell, NM - Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds

Aug. 13 - Canyon, TX - The Lumberyard / Backyard

Aug. 14 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas

Aug. 15 - Mulvane, KS - Kansas Star Casino

Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum STAIND founder to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country album debuts "Town Line" and "Sinner", as well as Billboard's No. 1 Hot Country song debut "Am I The Only One", only the ninth time since 1958. Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. Lewis's latest solo album, "The Hill", is available now. In 2024, Lewis was awarded Pandora's Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.

"The Hill" debuted at No. 175 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 8,133 equivalent units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams. It marked the lowest-charting record on the Billboard 200 of Lewis's solo career so far.

Notably, "The Hill" had 6,826 pure album sales in its first week, enough to land the LP at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, which ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.

According to Forbes, Lewis previously reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 twice as a solo artist, with his "Town Line" EP, which reached No. 7 in 2011, and with "Sinner", which peaked at No. 4 in 2016. He also landed in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 with "The Road" (No. 30 peak),"State I'm In" (No. 19) and "Frayed At Both Ends" (No. 39).

One of the songs on "The Hill" is "Made In China" — written by Lewis and Bobby Pinson — which offers the loud-and-proud declaration that some things are still made in the USA. The song features such lyrics as "I ain't made in China / From all the cheapest parts / I ain't one for driving them imported foreign cars / I'm more like American muscle from 1966 / I ain't made in China / I'm American as it gets / I ain't made by Uyghur kids for pennies on the dollar / I'm made in the USA / It says so on my collar / Tried and true, red, white and blue / My roots run way too thick / yeah, I ain't made in China / 'Cause I'm American as it gets."

"The best songs come from a place of authenticity," explained Lewis. "This one started as a conversation with friends as we picked up items around the room with 'Made In China' stamped on the bottom. And we put pen to paper."

The "Let's Go Fishing" lyrics find the 53-year-old Lewis — an outspoken conservative rocker who reinvented himself as a solo country artist in the last decade — singing about "making America great again", "turning off CNN" and using the "Let's Go, Brandon!" catchphrase, which was coined by American conservatives to criticize President Joe Biden.

Lewis made headlines in September 2021 when he urged his fans to chant "Fuck Joe Biden" during a STAIND concert in Pennsylvania.

In March 2022, Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that he doesn't blindly listen to information that is delivered by the mainstream media.

"I'm not uneducated; I'm actually really smart, and I look for myself. I seek other options of information," he said. "I refuse to believe that a huge, gigantic corporation has our best interest in mind."

Asked where he gets his news, Lewis said: "I have news feeds and people that I follow on Telegram. Dan Ball. Andrew Wilkow. Mark Levin. If I'm gonna watch any sort of news source on television, it's Tucker Carlson."

At some of his solo concerts, Lewis has been taking the stage while wearing a black hat with white mesh and white lettering on the front clearly stating "FUJOE," an expletive directed toward Biden.