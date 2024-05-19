STAIND's AARON LEWIS Pays Tribute To Original Drummer JON WYSOCKI: 'I Loved' Him 'Like A Brother'

STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis has paid tribute to the band's original drummer Jon Wysocki, who died on Saturday (May 18) at the age of 53.

Earlier today, Aaron took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "I'm so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… worried about like a brother… cried over like a brother… because he was my brother in arms. My journey would've been different without him.

"The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed.

"I'll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I'm so fucking sad. He will be missed."

STAIND added in a separate statement: "We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded STAIND. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together.

"From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon's family, and fans around the world who loved him."

Prior to his passing, Wysocki reportedly had been suffering from liver issues that required him to be under medical care.

Wysocki's death was confirmed on social media by his bandmates in LYDIA'S CASTLE.

Wysocki, Lewis, guitarist Mike Mushok and bassist Johnny April formed STAIND in 1995. The drummer remained in the group until 2011 when he was fired during the making of STAIND's self-titled seventh studio album.

A few days later, Mushok later told Fuse TV about Wysocki's surprise departure: "Seventeen years being a band together, we went to make the record, and it was tough; things weren't really going the way we wanted [them] to. We tried to work through it, and I think it just got to the point where we realized that we weren't able to, and it was time to make a change."

During Jon's time with the band, STAIND attained three consecutive No. 1 albums with 2001's "Break the Cycle", 2003's "14 Shades Of Grey" and 2005's "Chapter V". The group also topped the U.S. Rock singles chart with such songs as "It's Been Awhile", "So Far Away" and "Right Here".

Aaron Lewis photo credit: Jim Wright / photo credit: Cap2Red Studios (courtesy of Bradley Public Relations & Marketing)

