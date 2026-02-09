STATUS QUO's FRANCIS ROSSI Achieves European Chart Success With 'The Accidental' Solo Album

STATUS QUO founder and frontman Francis Rossi has achieves notable chart success across Europe with his new studio album "The Accidental".

In the U.K., the album debuted in several Top 10 charts, including No. 5 on both the CD album chart and Independent Album chart. In Germany, the album reached No. 6 on the Rock Album chart, while in Switzerland "The Accidental" entered the Official Top 100 Album chart at No. 5. In addition, Rossi's first studio album in seven years reached No. 6 in both Sweden and Scotland.

With "The Accidental", Francis once again highlights his enduring presence as an artist, continuing to reach a wide international audience more than five decades into his career.

In April and May 2026 as well as between September and November 2026, Rossi is welcoming his fans to European "Songbook" tour. All tour dates and further information can be found at www.francisrossi.com/tour.

Released via earMUSIC on CD, LP and digital formats, "The Accidental" garnered great reviews, with Mojo saying, "'The Accidental' reinforces his reputation as a pop songwriter… diehards… will find much to savor here". Classic Rock agreed, writing, "Fans will find much to enjoy.. and tucked away towards the end, 'Beautiful World', six minutes of glorious old-school QUO". Powerplay said simply, "An album of consistently great songs".

"The Accidental" came as something of a surprise. It was certainly a surprise to Francis, who had no plans to record an album. "This truly came out of nowhere," said Rossi. "I spend my life in and out of the studio, rehearsing, tinkering, but something happened earlier this year and, before I knew it, we had created something special."

While Rossi's previous solo albums explored his love for acoustic ballads, vocal harmonies, and the blend of British rock with country influences, this album, his first in seven years, marks a true return to the energetic, guitar-driven sound that made him a legend with STATUS QUO.

"The Accidental" sees Rossi playing to his strengths, but taking risks, cutting loose, and exploring new territory. This album is all about old bones and fresh blood. The fresh blood in question comes largely from Hiran Ilangantilike, a guitarist who was originally a school friend of one of Francis's children, and co-producer Andy Brook. What became the sessions for "The Accidental" was initially born of just plugging in and making some serious noise, but something clicked in the studio. Lightning was indeed bottled: There was a swing and a groove, and the songs started pouring out. With John "Rhino" Edwards and Leon Cave later laying down the bass and drums parts, and Amy Smith again bringing an extra dimension on back-up vocals, this became a project with a bite and DNA all of its own; albeit Francis's playing is a distinctive as ever. Almost all of the songwriting credits reflect this fresh and collaborative ethos, though there are two that bear the classic QUO hallmark: Rossi/Young. Rossi produced "The Accidental"; co-producer Andy Brook recorded, mastered, engineered, and played on the record, and co-wrote three tracks.

Kicking off with a flourish "Much Better" segues into the ebullient "Go Man Go", teeing up future classic "Push Comes To Shove" and the plaintive yet strutting blues singalong of "Back On Our Home Ground" (who will be the first sports team to adopt this one?). By then the engine is well and truly running, and the highlights keep coming. The chug and chant and choppy chords of "Something In The Air (Stormy Weather)" give way to the cantering "Picture Perfect", which could only be a Rossi number. The long strides of "November Again" distill a melancholy refrain into a catchy chorus, and the epic "Beautiful World" channels vintage-era QUO with enough guitar to get the balcony of the Glasgow Apollo bouncing again. "Time To Remember" is built around a piano line and swaying melody and serves as a poignant and powerful coda to an extraordinarily strong set of new songs.

"For anyone who liked any of my solo albums previously, well, I've no idea what you'll make of this one because it's a real departure, but I love it," Rossi said. "It's loud, the guitars are right to the fore, and there are some great songs there."

This new album finds Rossi once more at the top of his game, with a searing yet thoughtful collection of rockers that will please anyone who likes their dose of heavy cut with melody and verve. Mark Twain said that the accident is "the greatest of all inventors" when there are no rules, expectations or preconceptions, anything can — and will — happen. "The Accidental" proves that amazing things unfold when an artist with an unrivaled track record is inspired to create new music — even after more than 50 years of success — by the sheer love of playing. That unbridled joy is where the elemental magic that animates "The Accidental" is conjured.

Photo credit: James Eckersley (courtesy of Chris Hewlett PR)