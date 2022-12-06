STEEL PANTHER Announces 'On The Prowl' Spring 2023 Tour, Shares Music Video For '1987' Single

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER have released the official music video for their new single "1987". The track is described in a press release as "a reflective look at one of the greatest years in rock music supported by unforgettable hooks, relatable lyrics and fretboard fireworks." Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder pay homage to the icons of the year, including GUNS N' ROSES, POISON, WHITESNAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE and VAN HALEN. The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden 1987 pedal, he is transported to the time in the studio when STEEL PANTHER recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way.

"1987" is taken from STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", which will be released on February 24, 2023.

To celebrate the release of "1987", STEEL PANTHER has also announced a massive world tour. The "On The Prowl" world tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. CROBOT and TRAGEDY will be joining the band on the North American tour. The band will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May. These new shows will be added to the 2022 year-end dates in Vancouver and the warmup weekends in January 2023 that were previously announced.

"On The Prowl" 2023 tour dates:

U.S.

Feb. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Feb. 25 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Feb. 26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

Feb. 28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

Mar. 01 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Mar. 03 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

Mar. 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Mar. 08 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Mar. 10 - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live

Mar. 11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Mar. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Mar. 14 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Mar. 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

Mar. 18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Mar. 19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Mar. 21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Mar. 22 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

Mar. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Mar. 26 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Mar. 28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Club Stage

Mar. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Mar. 31 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Apr. 01 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Apr. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr. 04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Apr. 06 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

Apr. 07 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

Apr. 08 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

United Kingdom + Ireland:

May 14 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

May 15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

May 17 - Manchester, UK - Academy

May 18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

May 20 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 21 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

May 23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

May 25 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

May 26 - Cork, IE - Cyprus Avenue

May 28 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

Previously announced tour dates:

Dec. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jan. 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jan. 06 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Jan. 07 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Jan. 27 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

Jan. 28 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Jan. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Speaking to Australia's Metal Roos, STEEL PANTHER drummer Stix Zadinia said about "On The Prowl": "It is killer. Every band, normally you go, 'Yeah, dude, it's killer. It's our best record,' but you know — I think bandmembers know — it's a good record and you believe in it, but you know when you did something… This record has a spirit about it; it has a vibe about it where it's, like… I don't know. It feels different than the last few records. It just feels like there's a lot of joy in this record and fun and rocking and… It's killer, man.

"We actually did it differently than we've done any other record," he continued. "We did it at our houses, except for the drums. And then we had [longtime producer] Jay Ruston mix it. But we engineered this thing — we produced it, engineered it, all just us. Wrote, recorded, engineered, produced. The only thing we didn't do is mix it or master it."

According to Stix, he and his bandmates "were as productive as you could pretty much be as a band" during the pandemic. "We did socially distanced shows, pod shows, drive-in shows, livestreams. I say, 'We didn't do anything,' because… STEEL PANTHER, the way we've come up, we work — we're grinders and we play live. We are producers — we make things, we do things. And sitting on our ass is not comfortable for STEEL PANTHER. So this record is, I think, a reflection of our excitement. And it's gonna be killer."

The official music video for the first single from "On The Prowl", a song called "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)", can be seen below.

Zadinia previously stated about the track: "The song and video are an absolute public service announcement. People have been asking STEEL PANTHER for advice on life, love and the pursuit of happiness for decades. 'Never Too Late' is a reminder to never give up, follow your heart, realize your dreams, overcome your challenges, navigate the rough seas, reach for stars and any other cliché you have in your pocket. Basically, what we are saying it is never too late to get some pussy tonight."

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

"Spyder has filled in for Lexxi many times," STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr told the "Everblack" podcast. "He's a super-close friend of the band. We've known him for years. As a matter of fact, [STEEL PANTHER guitarist] Satchel and I were in a VAN HALEN tribute band for a while, and Spyder was the bass player in that. We have a rich history with him… He did all of Europe with us and he did a great job."

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fourteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.