STEEL PANTHER Eliminated From 'America's Got Talent' Competition

STEEL PANTHER failed to make it through to the Top 10 of season 18 of "America's Got Talent" reality television and talent competition series.

Night two of "America's Got Talent" season 18 featured performances from 11 artists, including the California glam metal jokesters, all of whom were hoping to make it through to the finale.

Only 55 acts continued on to "America’s Got Talent" live shows after thousands of hopefuls from around the world auditioned for Season 18 judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

The remaining acts were split into groups of 11 and are competing weekly over five nights and from each night, only two make it through to the finale.

Fans are casting their vote each week to determine what two acts will continue on to the finale. Those winners are announced Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Based on America's overnight votes, STEEL PANTHER didn't make it through to this season's finale.

Earlier tonight, STEEL PANTHER released the following statement via social media: "Huge thanks to all the fans who voted for us on America's Got Talent! It wasn't in the cards this time BUT, don't you worry…like a bad case of herpes, you can't get rid of us that easily. The battle rages on and we will NEVER stop flying the banner of Heavy Metal! #HeavyMetalRules".

STEEL PANTHER performed on last night's episode of the "America's Got Talent". They played their classic song "Death To All But Metal", from 2009's "Feel the Steel" album, although they admittedly had to tweak some of the provocative lyrics in order to appear on NBC during primetime.

During its "America's Got Talent" audition in May, STEEL PANTHER promised to give Heidi and Sofia lifetime backstage passes and concert tickets ahead of the band's performance of the song "Eyes Of A Panther". At that time, lead singer Michael Starr informed Cowell and Mandel that STEEL PANTHER actually has six studio albums, as well as several live records.

"I've seen these guys," Vergara said in May. "My husband Joe hired them for his 40th birthday and it was the best birthday he ever had. You guys are amazing!"

STEEL PANTHER's Stix Zadinia told Parade about how his band ended up appearing on the show: "We got a phone call from somebody that said, 'Hey, you guys should go audition for 'America's Got Talent'. Our first reaction was we’re professionals and we didn't think that you're allowed to be on that show if you're professionals, but apparently somewhere along the way, they opened the competition to people who are professionals. We had to weigh it out and say, 'Hey, the type of band that we are, the things that we say and sing about don't necessarily mesh with network television rules.' We did bring that up and they said, 'We know. We're cool with that.'"